Landholders slam SunWater for lack of communication

The new Riverslea Bridge, which replaces the old causeway which will be inundated after the Rookwood Weir is built. PIC: Facebook - Barry O'Rourke

Residents near the Rookwood Weir project have slammed the lack of communication between landholders and SunWater over the impacts this mammoth project has on them and their properties.

Grazier Ann Kirk has suffered through the driest period she’s seen in 46 years and has lost one of her two irrigation pivots to the weir.

She needs to put a new pump into the Fitzroy River so she can use her land but can’t know where to place it because she hasn’t been informed of how high the water level will go to.

“I don’t know why they can’t tell us, because they’ve done all the hydrology,” Ms Kirk said.

And despite there being compulsory land acquisitions for the project, Ms Kirk and other landholders haven’t been able to reach a compensation agreement with SunWater yet.

“I’d like to see SunWater reply to emails from our solicitors and things like that,” she said.

“ That’s been our bugbear.”

Ms Kirk said the landowners have had issues with SunWater from day dot and even said they were told they’d be invited for a barbecue for the new Riverslea Bridge opening, but never got that.

Residents used to have to boat over the Fitzroy River when the old causeway was flooded over.

She said people were also upset about the condition of Riverslea Road and other surrounding roads, when people knew how many vehicles would be using it.

A SunWater spokesman said the company had worked with 48 properties regarding temporary and permanent land access and acquisition for Rookwood Weir.

They’ve reached compensation agreements with some of these landholders but are still negotiating with others.

The spokesman said SunWater had more than 2000 interactions directly with landowners.

“The most recent community meeting was held at Gogango Hall in March 2021, with the next due in June 2021. SunWater will continue to hold community events for the duration of the project,” he said.

“There is a project hotline and website where all enquiries are responded to promptly. In the case where we are in legal negotiation with landowners through their lawyers, communication is limited to this channel.”

SunWater acknowledged the weir may impact water pumping and pipeline infrastructure of landholders, but didn’t answer with how high the water would rise.

“Upon completion of the weir, water levels upstream will be higher depending on location and the volume of water in the weir. Impacts to water levels downstream will be minimal,” the spokesman said.

According to the spokesman, the construction team would shortly start work on an in-river crossing within the site so vehicles could be removed from public roads.

Matt Canavan

LNP senator Matt Canavan met on May 19 with the concerned landholders, who raised their concerns about communication after the bridge opening.

“While they are all supportive of the project overall they have concerns with slow response times or lack of responses from SunWater that would enable them to prepare for any changes to their operations that will result from the project, as well as payment for the land that was compulsorily acquired,” Senator Canavan said.

He said the communication issues could be easily fixed.

“I have contacted [SunWater] on Monday in regards to these issues, and am waiting to hear back,” Senator Canavan said.

“As the delivery side of things is handled by the state government I've also reached out to (Water) Minister (Glenn) Butcher because it’s important that all levels of government involved in this project ensure that we’re bringing all those impacted and benefiting from the project along with us.”

When asked if he had a plan to improve communication about Rookwood Weir, he said he was going through the first steps of making sure their concerns were heard, but it was up to SunWater to make sure it was working with landholders to achieve positive outcomes.

“This is a matter for the state government, if there‘s the ability to seal them that’s obviously going to benefit everybody who uses the road,” he said.

“With the new bridge there definitely is an argument to be made that more of the surrounding roads should be sealed because it’s now not going to be cut off as much during large floods.”