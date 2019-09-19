Landcare stalwart won't return to role

Gin Gin Landcare's Ray Johnson and Central Burnett Landcare project officer Marion Denholm, who is giving up the role after the group's AGM on September 28.

A STALWART of Central Burnett Landcare renowned for her deft touch with writing compelling grant applications will not be returning to the role after the group's AGM next Saturday.

After more than 15-years of service to the group, Marion Denholm is taking a well-deserved retirement from the position of project officer.

Throughout her time, Ms Denholm has contributed countless hours to Central Burnett Landcare as secretary, treasurer and project officer.

Her valued contributions included, but were not limited to, compiling grant applications, overseeing major projects, liaising with landholders and assisting in organising events hosted by the group.

Treasurer Emily Vicary said Ms Denholm's efforts have undoubtedly made the group stronger.

"Ms Denholm's passion for land care, the environment, regenerative agriculture and her community resulted in many years of success for Central Burnett Landcare, including opportunities to improve landscapes and share knowledge," she said.

"Her efforts have been appreciated by many members, landholders and (event) attendees of workshops and field days over the years."

President Malissa Allen said Ms Denholm's "devotion... has been greatly appreciated."

Central Burnett Landcare will now look to fill the position of project officer at their upcoming AGM at 1.30pm on Saturday, September 28 at the Landcare Shed on Jack Parr St.

"The management committee is excited about the opportunity to welcome fresh young eyes to the group," Ms Allen said.

New members are welcome to attend the AGM.

BYO chair.