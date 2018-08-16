Land owner's plea to flood-proof site after $80k spend

Geoff Cue is worried about future disruptions to Liberty One Steel if new stormwater infrastructure is not installed.

Geoff Cue is worried about future disruptions to Liberty One Steel if new stormwater infrastructure is not installed. Mike Richards GLA150818WATR

AFTER spending almost $100,000 in a failed attempt to flood-proof his industrial land and protect the business on it, Geoff Cue needs help.

Mr Cue has reached out to the Local and State Government and is hoping for a solution to the serious problem.

Mr Cue, 72, purchased the Clinton Industrial Estate property with the tenant GFG Alliance's Liberty One Steel, 18 months ago. Since then the 2.6 hectare property has had one major flooding event, and a handful of smaller incidents.

The majority of the water runs off the adjoining Jeff Ringland Rd Lookout, owned by the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy and maintained by Gladstone Regional Council onto the property.

The worst damage was done in November last year, when water and mud poured into the 120 metre long workshop, prompting a significant clean up effort and temporary closure.

After the November flooding Mr Cue spent $80,000 on new storm water infrastructure on his property.

But he said that was not enough to protect the business from the water trickling down from the hill and he has now reached out to the council and State Government for help.

"The disruption is enormous and a real problem," he said.

"This steel manufacturer (Liberty One Steel, owned by GFG Alliance) is an important business for Gladstone and I think everyone can see this is a problem which needs to be solved."

Mr Cue, who moved to Gladstone for industrial land investment to help set his children and grandchildren up, met with Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher and the council this week about the issue.

After the meeting he told The Observer he felt more optimistic about a potential solution.

Mr Butcher said as a short term solution, the council was clearing eight drains before the wet season, which over time had become silted up with debris and trees.

He said they needed to complete a survey of the area to determine the best way to fix the issue.

"That hill has been there for 40 years and so has the property around it," Mr Butcher said.

"We need to get an understanding on how we can fix it and who's responsible.

"All this is going to take time, it's not going to be a five minute fix."

The Department told The Observer in a statement; "As the trustee, the council is responsible for the day to day management of the lookout and recreation space. DNRME is working closely with council and to resolve the matter".