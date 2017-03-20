30°
News

'Land of giants': Why Adani needs Gladstone for $70B mega mine

Tegan Annett
| 20th Mar 2017 4:50 PM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE secret is out about Gladstone's leading supply and construction businesses with 12 being spruiked to Indian billionaire Gautam Adani.

During Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett's visit to India to plea for involvement in Adani's $70 billion Carmichael Mine project, 12 local businesses were thrown into the spotlight.

READ MORE |

Meet Gladstone's 12 thriving businesses showing off for Adani

Gladstone Engineering Alliance created the supply chain booklet to present to Mr Adani and other industry heavyweights.

It describes the region as "the land of giants" with two of the world's largest alumina refineries, Queensland's largest multi-commodity port, Australia's largest cement manufacturer and 7% of the world's LNG.

 

 

 

 

 

GEA chief executive Carli Homann said it was about showcasing Gladstone's resource industry, which makes $1.9 billion from regional imports and more than $10 billion in exports each year.

"We needed to put Gladstone on a pedestal ... to say look at the work they're doing, look at the capabilities," she said.

The booklet features 12 thriving businesses, detailing their work in the region, state, nation and world.

It is also being shown to the state and federal governments and major tier one companies, including UGL and Downer Group.

 

Gladstone is home to $70B worth of LNG exporting sites.
Gladstone is home to $70B worth of LNG exporting sites. Ashley Roach - Fullframe Photogr

 

"This book is about saying this is how we compete on a global scale and this is why you should look at Gladstone suppliers," Mrs Homann said.

In a letter from Cr Burnett in the booklet, he describes our city as an "industrial powerhouse".

Cr Burnett was in India with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and seven other regional mayors to put their case forward about how they can be involved with the proposed mine.

"All facets of the project's construction, from earth moving and civil works to the construction of accommodation villages, can be provided to the highest degree by Gladstone region companies," Cr Burnett said.

From Vision Environment Australia's expansion to New Zealand to Rabco Plant Hire Gladstone's mining work, Mrs Homann said Gladstone businesses had plenty of reasons to boast.

"It's a wow-factor to get to know and see these companies compete on an international scale," she said.

"They're based locally but they are also serious players across the nation and that's fabulous to be local, contributing to the Gladstone economy and being able to compete on a national and international scale."

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  adani carmichael mine gladstoneindustry

Gladstone lawyer, firm owner under investigation

Gladstone lawyer, firm owner under investigation

A Gladstone lawyer is under investigation as of last Thursday, and his CBD business is in receivership.

Man flees 21st party ruckus on bike, is busted drink riding

Craig Adam Woodrow.

HE SAID he'd had eight to 10 beers at the party.

14 massive, exciting Gladstone region projects expected for 2017

Station Creek - Lifestyle Resort - Master Plan including 18-hole Graham Marsh-designed golf course.

Jobs, resorts, terminals, upgrades; so much in store for 2017

Popular CQ pub 'will be demolished' to make way for resort

The Eimeo Hotel is on such a large piece of land the pub isn't doing it justice, agents say.

Iconic hotel shopped around to Chinese and Australia developers

Local Partners

'Saved her life': Couple on hunt for mystery Gladstone girls

Mystery Gladstone girls give up plane seats so couple could attend potentially life-saving medical appointment in Brisbane.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

'Lost for words': Gladstone nurses reveal their brave act

FUNDRAISER: Gladstone nurses Lilian Ghosh and Lisa Donaldson shaved their heads for the World's Greatest Shave.

Two Gladstone nurses ready for the big shave.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

CHOOSING LIFE: Emu Park veteran leads way out of PTSD

WINNING THE FIGHT: Andrea Josephs with her daughter Kyla (10) at the Emu Park Anzac Memorial ahead of her official Matilda Poppy launch this weekend.

Andrea Josephs will officially launch Matilda Poppy in new hometown

International show comes to life on Ipswich stage

Anastasia Chumakova, principal soloist with Moscow Ballet La Classique, in Swan Lake.

Ballerina brings experience to Swan Lake

‘I’m dying’: Controlled wife finally loses it

AFTER weeks of being bullied by her TV husband, this MAFS wife finally snapped, walking out of a dinner party and locking herself in a cupboard.

The mind-boggling cost of Be Our Guest scene

Emma Watson and Dan Stevens star in the movie Beauty and the Beast.

ONE scene cost Disney more than the usual budget for an entire movie

Hanson brothers announce dates for Middle of Everywhere tour

The tour opens on June 15

REVIEW: My Fair Lady is one loverly show

The costumes for My Fair Lady have been modelled on the original designs by Cecil Beaton.

DAME Julie Andrews brings classic back to life at QPAC.

Carrie Bickmore on 'vicious outrage' aimed at Rachel Finch

Carrie Bickmore is now on radio with co-host Tommy Little on the HIT network.

“The immediate reaction was vicious outrage."

Katy Perry tried to 'pray her gay away' in Jesus camps

Katy Perry photographed by Vanity Fair after the 2017 Academy Awards

KATY Perry has revealed that she’s done more than just kiss girls.

Adele cracks it: 'If one more person... I swear to god'

ADELE stopped her concert mid-show to chastise a security guard.

Best in Executive Apartment Living, right in the heart of Gladstone

609/52 Oaka Lane, Gladstone 4680

Unit 3 2 2 $570,000

You can wake up to amazing views and spectacular sunrises everyday once you've made this luxurious and sophisticated sub-penthouse your own. From the moment you...

Contemporary Unit Close to CBD with 5.5% Return

14/24 Kent Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 1 1 1 $108,000

This contemporary fully furnished apartment is situated in popular West Gladstone and within walking distance to the CBD, parks, sporting, hospital and more! The...

Enviable acreage lifestyle in a premiere location

6 Jim Whyte Way, Beecher 4680

House 4 2 7 $595,000

This lovely modern family home is positioned on a well maintained 1 hectare block in a highly sought after area of Beecher Estate. This property is within easy...

RENOVATED AND READY TO MOVE INTO

9 Waratah Street, Kin Kora 4680

House 3 2 2 $349,000

For the entertainer you will love this amazing outdoor area at the back of the home next to the in ground pool. The outdoor area is family friendly and such a...

FAMILY DECISION PARENTS MUST SELL!

13 and 15 King George Street, Mount Larcom 4695

3 2 5 $489,000

It's all too common; the time has come for this delightful elderly couple to sell their home and relocate into Gladstone. They need to downsize from this 8094m2...

AN APPEALING FOUR BEDROOM HOME

4 Melaleuca Place, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $275,000

An appealing low set brick home perfectly positioned off Stoneybrook Drive. This block is slightly elevated and captures a load of breezes. With a slightly...

BUDGET BUSTER WITH POTENTIAL

44 Hansen Cres, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 1 $169,000

Don't walk past your opportunity to secure this affordable starter. This high set home is privately positioned behind the fence. Internally the home offers...

RENOVATED HOME - DUAL INCOME OR DUAL FAMILY LIVING:

5 Kauri Drive, Kin Kora 4680

House 5 2 1 $329,000

This exceptional two storey home with a mix of brick and hardy plank is ideally located with continual breezes and views over the Kin Kora Estate. Having been...

Productivity with Peace and Tranquillity

255 Pikes Crossing Road, Benaraby 4680

Rural 5 3 3 Expressions of...

We challenge you to find better land in a better location with access to permanent water !!! 80 acres of supreme privacy and country quietness just 15 minutes from...

Luxurious, Private, Sophisticated - Yet Totally Liveable

11 Piper Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 2 2 $689,000

Welcome to 11 Piper Street, West Gladstone. In addition to its position, size and quality of build, it’s the design that sets this home apart, bringing...

14 massive, exciting Gladstone region projects expected for 2017

Station Creek - Lifestyle Resort - Master Plan including 18-hole Graham Marsh-designed golf course.

Jobs, resorts, terminals, upgrades; so much in store for 2017

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

World-wide search for 'dream home' ends in Gladstone region

HOT PROPERTY: 1770 will be front and centre as US television show House Hunters International tries to find Chris De Aboitiz's dream home.

DAD to retire in Gladstone region after huge search on $700K budget.

Landlords drop Gladstone rent in battle for tenants

INCREASE: The latest data shows that rental vacancy rates have increased.

Landlords drop Gladstone rent in fight for tenants

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!