'Land of giants': Why Adani needs Gladstone for $70B mega mine

THE secret is out about Gladstone's leading supply and construction businesses with 12 being spruiked to Indian billionaire Gautam Adani.

During Gladstone Regional Council Mayor Matt Burnett's visit to India to plea for involvement in Adani's $70 billion Carmichael Mine project, 12 local businesses were thrown into the spotlight.

Gladstone Engineering Alliance created the supply chain booklet to present to Mr Adani and other industry heavyweights.

It describes the region as "the land of giants" with two of the world's largest alumina refineries, Queensland's largest multi-commodity port, Australia's largest cement manufacturer and 7% of the world's LNG.

GEA chief executive Carli Homann said it was about showcasing Gladstone's resource industry, which makes $1.9 billion from regional imports and more than $10 billion in exports each year.

"We needed to put Gladstone on a pedestal ... to say look at the work they're doing, look at the capabilities," she said.

The booklet features 12 thriving businesses, detailing their work in the region, state, nation and world.

It is also being shown to the state and federal governments and major tier one companies, including UGL and Downer Group.

Gladstone is home to $70B worth of LNG exporting sites.

"This book is about saying this is how we compete on a global scale and this is why you should look at Gladstone suppliers," Mrs Homann said.

In a letter from Cr Burnett in the booklet, he describes our city as an "industrial powerhouse".

Cr Burnett was in India with Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and seven other regional mayors to put their case forward about how they can be involved with the proposed mine.

"All facets of the project's construction, from earth moving and civil works to the construction of accommodation villages, can be provided to the highest degree by Gladstone region companies," Cr Burnett said.

From Vision Environment Australia's expansion to New Zealand to Rabco Plant Hire Gladstone's mining work, Mrs Homann said Gladstone businesses had plenty of reasons to boast.

"It's a wow-factor to get to know and see these companies compete on an international scale," she said.

"They're based locally but they are also serious players across the nation and that's fabulous to be local, contributing to the Gladstone economy and being able to compete on a national and international scale."