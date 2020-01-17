Menu
Muriel Macdonald, Moorfield, Blackall
Land and air search for elderly woman enters day 3

Jack Evans
16th Jan 2020 2:12 PM | Updated: 17th Jan 2020 9:37 AM
UPDATE (FRIDAY) 9AM: Queensland Police confirmed a 78-year-old woman remains missing on a remote Moorfield property near Blackall.

A land and air search involving over 20 people, including SES, helicopters, and motorbikes, started yesterday for the woman who was last seen by family at a Ravensbourne Road property at 2pm Wednesday afternoon. 

The search zone spans 3,200 hectares.  

INITIAL (THURSDAY): Police hold grave concerns for a 78-year-old woman missing from Moorfield at Blackall.

A search and rescue operation has been launched to locate Muriel Macdonald who was last seen by family at a Ravensbourne Road property at 2pm, yesterday afternoon.

The property spans 3, 200 hectares.

Police and family hold concerns for her wellbeing due to the fact she suffers from a medical condition.

A search involving more than 20 people including SES volunteers, government agencies, police and local residents have been spent today searching for the woman.

Two helicopters and four trail bikes are also assisting.

The woman is described as caucasian, around 160cm tall, of a solid build, with grey hair and dull blue eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is urged to contact police.

 

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP2000109191

