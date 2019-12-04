Menu
Politics

Lambie to back Government on Medevac

by Matthew Killoran
4th Dec 2019 9:03 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 'SECRET deal' has been done to repeal the controversial Medevac laws, in what is expected to be a major win for Morrison Government.

The vote is expected to be held later this morning, but crossbench Senator Jacqui Lambie is understood to have sided with the government and given them the necessary numbers.

Labor's Home Affairs spokeswoman Kristina Keaneally accused the government of doing secret deals.

Opposition Home Affairs spokeswoman Kristina Keneally says the government has done a secret deal on repealing Medevac laws. Picture: AAP Image/Lukas Coch
"Without the full details of this secret deal how on earth can Senators have a vote in this debate," she said.

"Will this start the boats again? Will this undermine border security? We simply don't know."

Senior government frontbencher Simon Birmingham said Labor's claims were "completely misleading" and "complete over reach".

"They say without their flawed Medevac laws there is no process for medical practitioners in terms of the transfer of individuals to Australia," he said.

"That is completely untrue.

"Processes for medical transfers existed prior to Medevac laws and they will continue to exist when this Bill passes the Senate."

The laws, which were passed with the support of Labor and the crossbench in the previous Parliament, make it easier for detainees on Nauru to come to Australia for medical treatment, but the Government argues the process is being abused.

Senator Jacqui Lambie is expected to back the government’s repeal of the Medevac laws today. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas
Senator Jacqui Lambie is expected to back the government’s repeal of the Medevac laws today. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

Last week, Senator Lambie said she had one condition for her support and it was speculated that involved accepting New Zealand's resettlement offer.

Senator Lambie has yet to speak in the debate being held this morning, but is expected to address the chamber shortly.

