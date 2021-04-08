Lambie flogs ‘rare’ artwork for millions to fund campaign

A photo of Jacqui Lambie enjoying a dagwood dog is among the items the Senator is selling to fund her next election campaign.

AN infamous photo of Senator Jacqui Lambie enjoying a dagwood dog at the show is among items the Tasmanian politician is selling off online to fund her next election campaign.

The Burnie-based senator's online store goes live Friday and she hopes people get a laugh out of what's for sale - including the painting of her as Princess Leia wrangling Clive Palmer as Jabba The Hutt with a chain and leash.

The original painting is selling for $2.5 million but smaller prints of the "very accurate" painting of Palmer are also available.

"That definitely sounds like a lot, but it is half price," Ms Lambie said.

The painting of Jacqui Lambie and Clive Palmer will go to auction.

The painting was originally done by Lindsay Spears for the 2015 Bald Archie Prize - an art competition that celebrates parody caricatures of famous Aussies and pollies painted that year.

"We're also selling posters of that photo of me eating a dagwood dog from the 2019 election. Sorry mum, sorry dad."

Ms Lambie said she did not take big donations like Labor and Liberal parties do.

"They can chuck on a fundraiser and charge people $10,000 a head for the privilege of eating some soggy chips and sitting three seats away from a government minister," she said.

"So we have to find other ways to fund a political campaign, because those big players spend big to keep smaller ones like me from getting in on the action.

"I don't want to ask people to dig in to the pockets for donations, over and over. I don't want to have to take corporate donations.

"I haven't got the time to get money by doing reality TV shows like when I was out on the sidelines. So, I'm open to ideas."

Jacqui Lambie enjoys a dagwood dog.

The senator said there were also bumper stickers for sale.

"We're aren't selling much straight JLN-branded stuff," Ms Lambie said.

"We've tried to avoid just shovelling out cheap stuff with a party logo on it, like we've seen other parties do. Instead, I reckon it's more interesting to put stuff out there that makes people laugh.

"Hopefully I'm not the only one who can see the funny side, or I'm going to end up with a garage full of bumper stickers."

The store goes live Friday at lambienetwork.com.au/store.

Originally published as Lambie flogs 'rare' artwork for millions to fund campaign