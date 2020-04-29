Everyone's favourite lake back in action

Gladstone residents will be able to enjoy fishing, boating and picnics at Lake Awoonga from Saturday onwards, but playgrounds and barbecue facilities remain closed until further notice.

The decision follows a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions from the State Government that come into effect on midnight Friday.

Gladstone Area Water Board CEO Darren Barlow thanked the community for their patience during the Lake's closure, enforced as part of efforts to limit the spread of the pandemic.

"Lake Awoonga is a popular attraction for the Gladstone region, particularly within our fishing community, and we appreciate everyone's patience and co-operation during these uncertain times," he said.

"While we look forward to welcoming visitors back to Lake Awoonga, please remember that anyone visiting these sites will be subject to meeting current social distancing guidelines and the requirement to stay within 50 kilometres of their home."

Mr Barlow said grounds and catchment officers would ramp up cleaning and sanitation practices at the Lake's recreational sites.

"Nothing is more important to us than the health and safety of our employees, visitors and the wider community," he said.

Gladstone MP Glenn Butcher spoke to Natural Resources Minister Anthony Lynham about potentially reopening the Lake after the government announced the relaxation of restrictions.

From midnight Friday, some non-essential activities will be allowed in Queensland including visiting national parks, recreational boating and jet skiing, picnics and shopping for things such as clothes and shoes.

Measures designed to limit contact between people who don't frequently interact remain in place; social distancing must be adhered to and activities can only be done with members of the same household or one other friend.