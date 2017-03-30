Lake Awoonga tipped to spill today

FULL: Lake Awoonga is only metes away from spilling over the protective sandstone blocks.

THE Gladstone Area Water Board has confirmed that Lake Awoonga will spill within the next 20 hours.

The GAWB released the following statement at 11:11am this morning:

"As at 10am this morning the level at Lake Awoonga is 39.5m and likely to peak at 41.07m by 8am tomorrow," the statement said.

Rain is now easing, however there has been significant falls in the upper catchment with streams yet to peak.

GAWB staff are monitoring inflows and will continue to advise the Gladstone Local Disaster Management Group and local residents."

Earlier

LAKE Awoonga dam is tipped to spill today as rain from ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie lashes the Gladstone region.

Nigel 'Nudge' Trezise of Lake Awoonga Boating & Leisure Hire said "the dam is probably about 500mm from spilling" as at 9am Thursday morning.

At 9:52am the dam was sitting at 97% of capacity, 460mm shy of the 40-metre spill level.

Water volume in the dam has risen by 15% since the beginning of March.

A whopping 472mm has fallen at Gladstone Airport in March up until yesterday.

'Nudge' knows Lake Awoonga back to front and is resigned to the fact that the dam will spill sometime today.

"The water is getting very close to the edge and (Awoonga Dam Rd) on the way out here is starting to flood," he said.

"It's only two to three metres away from the sandstone blocks."

The sandstone blocks protect the parkland area surrounding the lake.

Nudge is hoping the rain goes away soon so the water levels don't rise above the dam lip as it results in lost barramundi - a prised possession of the lake.

"My biggest concern is losing the barra," he said.

"If the water went about a metre over we would start to lose them.

"We want to keep the barra here because the (Gladstone Area) Water Board and the hatchery have done such a great job to stock them here.

"In 2013 the water went eight metres over and we lost so much fish then."

The dam reached its highest recorded level on January 27, 2013 when it reached 193% of capacity - 8.3m over the the spill level.

