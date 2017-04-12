28°
Lake Awoonga recreational areas reopening

MATT HARRIS
| 12th Apr 2017 4:20 PM
Lake Awoonga after the rain on Thursday March 30, 2017.
Lake Awoonga after the rain on Thursday March 30, 2017.

THE Gladstone Area Water Board this afternoon announced that the Lake Awoonga Recreational Areas and Boynedale Bush Camp would both reopen on Thursday, April 13, but advised visitors to be very aware of floating and submerged hazards.

Seventy truckloads of debris were removed from the Lake Awoonga Recreational areas, which will be opened to the public just in time for the Easter long weekend.

During the ex-tropical cyclone Debbie rain event in late March, inflows to Lake Awoonga were in the vicinity of 5,000 cubic meters per second, which saw tonnes of organic debris washed down through the Boyne Valley and into the lake.

GAWB operations and maintenance manager, Sarah Lunau, said it was a fantastic outcome to be open in time for Easter.

"We know how important Lake Awoonga is to our community; unfortunately, we've been closed for most of the school holidays but our crews have worked tirelessly to open in time for Easter," Ms Lunau said.

"We've removed some 70 truckloads of organic debris, logs, bark and water weeds from the water's edge and visible floating hazards from the swimming areas, but visitors need to be aware that there are still floating and submerged hazards and snags in the water and will be for some time.

"We're not prohibiting swimming or water activities, but do advise caution is required and that visitors carefully consider the risks before undertaking any water activities; the water is not as clear as it usually is.

"Some parts of the recreational area will still be cordoned off and we ask visitors to abide by any signage".

Awoonga Dam peaked at 2.08m over the spillway, but has receded to approximately 25cm over.

Pikes Crossing Causeway reopened earlier this week.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  awoonga dam gladstone area water board lake awoonga

