Lake Awoonga recreation areas to stay closed this weekend

SUBMERGED DEBRIS: Lake Awoonga after the rain on Thursday March 30, 2017.

RECREATIONAL areas at Lake Awoonga will remain closed this weekend despite a concerted clean-up effort by the Gladstone Area Water Board.

The Water Board had hoped to have the facilities open by this weekend, with the Boynedale Bush Camp open in time for the Easter long weekend.

The decision to close the recreational areas was made after "tonnes of debris” travelled down through the Boyne Valley in the wake of ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

Much of that debris came to rest on the banks of the Lake Awoonga recreational areas, Ironbark Gully and Riverston Bay.

"Our crews have been working tirelessly on the clean-up, however there are still many large floating and submerged debris and 'snags' in popular swimming and boating areas,” a statement from the Water Board read.

The statement said the debris posed a safety risk to anyone swimming or boating in the lake.

"As works progress and safety inspections are completed we will provide further updates via our website and Facebook pages,” the statement read.

Lookout One remains open for the public to view the Awoonga Dam, which is currently sitting at 40.6 metres (105%), 60 centimetres above the spillway.

The dam peaked at 42.08 metres (118%) at 6am last Friday.

The causeway at Pikes Crossing remains impassable.