Lainey joins boys' club for Christmas

NEW GIRL: Ammie Pearce with daughter Lainey Maree Pearce and mum Sue Martin share a peaceful moment at the Gladstone Hospital.
Caroline Tung
LAINEY Maree Pearce is going to be a spoilt little girl as soon as she leaves the hospital.

She will be the last child in a family of five, and the only girl born to proud parents Ammie and Micheal Pearce.

Lainey was born on December 17 just before 9pm, weighing 2760g and is 46cm long.

The couple are already parents to Silas, 9, and Kash, 5.

Lainey's mum said she can't wait to get home.

"I can see her getting away with everything with her brothers and her dad, and them giving her whatever she wants," Mrs Pearce said.

"It'll be exciting to see how different it is to the boys."

Mrs Pearce said Lainey's brothers were happy and proud to have a little sister.

 

Newborn Lainey Maree Pearce sleeps peacefully at the Gladstone Hospital.
Grandmother Sue Martin has been staying with the young family in Gladstone for three weeks, travelling from Townsville to help out until the new year.

"One of her brothers likes to play soccer and the other likes to watch ABC Kids and talk about dinosaurs," she said.

Lainey's dad and brothers are already shopping for her Christmas presents.

On mum's side of the family, she is the third grandchild, and on dad's side, she is the 10th born three days after after her cousin.

The Pearce family came to Gladstone five years ago for Mr Pearce's work.

