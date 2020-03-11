Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BAD CHOICE: A young man’s decision to self-medicate has landed him in Gatton Magistrate’s Court.
BAD CHOICE: A young man’s decision to self-medicate has landed him in Gatton Magistrate’s Court.
News

Laidley man’s unfamiliar drug stumps magistrate

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
11th Mar 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DECISION to self-medicate has cost a Laidley man $500, and the loss of his collection of drug paraphernalia.

In February, police attended a Laidley Heights property on an unrelated matter when they came across Jessie Raymond William Edmond's drug shed.

"There was an amount of property damage that police were investigating, and in the course of this they had cause to enter a shed situated off the side of the property," Police Prosecutor Al Windsor told the Gatton Magistrates Court.

"They noticed in clear view a grinder on a lounge, and smelled immediately the smell of cannabis. They spoke with the defendant who freely admitted the room was his, and that he was a user and smoker of cannabis."

Edmond's explained he self-medicated on cannabis for mental health issues, and led officers around the room to a water pipe, metric scales, and four Syquet tablets in addition to the grinder they had spotted.

Magistrate Roger Stark said he was unfamiliar with Syquet, and hadn't heard of it prior to the case.

He was considering drug diversion as a possible sentence, but was unsure if Syquet qualified.

"I'm not sure whether Syquet is a drug that's covered by the drug diversion system. I haven't heard of that drug," he said.

"Nor have I," Sgt Windsor said.

"Quetiapine is the name you may be more familiar with, it's that family of dangerous drugs."

Also sold under the trade name Seroquel, Quetiapine is a prescription medication which helps address chemical imbalances in the brain, and is used to treat varying mental conditions.

As Edmonds did not have a prescription for the tablets, it qualified as a dangerous drug.

Sgt Windsor spent several minutes researching whether the drug was covered by the drug diversion system, ultimately determining it didn't.

Edmonds was fined $500 for the possession of the drugs and utensils, which he referred to SPER, and also had to forfeit the items to police.

A conviction was not recorded.

al windsor gatton magistrates court roger stark
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Stats reveal which drugs are causing concern in Gladstone

        premium_icon Stats reveal which drugs are causing concern in Gladstone

        News Methamphetamine has overtaken alcohol as the primary drug of concern named by people accessing support services in Gladstone.

        • 11th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        Man gets to do triathlon before being sentenced for drink cycling

        premium_icon Man gets to do triathlon before being sentenced for drink...

        Crime The 27-year-old had his case adjourned in order to compete at the interstate event.

        • 11th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        ‘F———s me’: P Plater caught drink driving

        premium_icon ‘F———s me’: P Plater caught drink driving

        Crime A RED P Plater told police he didn’t “give a f---” about the process after he was...

        • 11th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
        P plater playing ‘Russian Roulette’ with drugs

        premium_icon P plater playing ‘Russian Roulette’ with drugs

        Crime AN 18-year-old was told he was playing “Russian roulette” by a magistrate when it...