SPECTACULAR: Visitors to Lady Musgrave Island can swim and snorkel by day and camp by night.
News

Lady Musgrave Cruises launch today

Julia Bartrim
by
23rd Feb 2018 4:30 AM

THEY'RE back in action.

After an 18 month hiatus, Lady Musgrave Cruises will officially launch its new boat today from Seventeen Seventy, weather permitting.

The manager of the family-run business, Carolyn Clayton, said it gave her great pleasure to announce the day cruise operations were back on track.

The new boat, a 17m mono-hull jet, will take customers to the pontoon within the Lady Musgrave Lagoon.

Customers will get the chance to snorkel their hearts out and to take a trip in a glass bottom boat.

They will be able to take a guided tour of the island and check out marine life from an underwater observatory.

Ms Clayton said in a notice to tourism providers, the boat would operate with the same crew on board as previously.

"The (crew) are delighted to be back on the water and very keen to promote the area and Lady Musgrave Island,” she said.

The response on social media from residents of the region has been very positive.

LMC's new booking office - The Discovery Centre - is open 8.30am-5pm seven days.

lady musgrave cruises lady musgrave island seventeen seventy tourism
Gladstone Observer
