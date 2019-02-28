Gaga’s ex takes swipe at ‘weird’ star

LADY Gaga's former fiance Taylor Kinney has taken a swipe at the "weird" star following her steamy Oscars performance with Bradley Cooper.

Kinney, 37, split from Gaga in 2016 after five years together - and now tension is brewing between the singer and Cooper's girlfriend Irina Shayk, reports The Sun.

The performance sparked endless speculation of a romance. Picture: Ed Herrera via Getty Images

The Chicago Fire star has not publicly acknowledged his former partner's prestigious Academy Award win, but eagle-eyed fans noticed him seemingly take a dig at the singer-turned-actress on Instagram.

Earlier this week, Kinney shared a photo of himself alongside close friend Bryan Bickell.

One fan commented on the post: "Stoked you got away from Gaga #Hollyweird".

Although Kinney didn't reply to the remark, he did appear to hint at his agreement by "liking" the comment.

That’s a very suspicious “like”.

The actor and 32-year-old Gaga started dating in July 2011 when they met on the set of her music video for You and I.

Gaga and Kinney in 2014. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Samsung

The pair then got engaged in February 2015, blaming their 2016 split on their busy schedules.

At this year's Oscars, Gaga hit the headlines following her intense performance with her A Star Is Born co-star Cooper - with many viewers shocked by their steamy chemistry.

With Cooper's partner watching from the crowd, fans at home took to social media to confess they thought the two stars were going to kiss following months of speculation surrounding their relationship.

Earlier this month, the speculation intensified when Gaga split from her talent agent fiance, Christian Carino, 50.

The pair had been together for two years and insisted their breakup was "amicable".

Gaga - who was pictured beaming yesterday after the ceremony - made history following her Best Song win at the Academy Awards after becoming the first person to have won an Oscar, Grammy, BAFTA and Golden Globe in a single year.

