Ladies rip in at Gladstone Open

HOMECOMING: Former Gladstone junior golfer Kasee Marxsen tees off on Hole 1 at the 2019 Gladstone Ladies Golf Open. She now plays for and works at the Bargara Golf Club.

HOMECOMING: Former Gladstone junior golfer Kasee Marxsen tees off on Hole 1 at the 2019 Gladstone Ladies Golf Open. She now plays for and works at the Bargara Golf Club. Matt Harris GLA120419GOLF

GOLF: More than 60 competitors gathered at Gladstone Golf Club yesterday to participate in the pinnacle of ladies golf in Gladstone.

While there was a friendly atmosphere, competition points were on the line for the coveted Central Queensland Player of the Year title.

Players travelled from as far north as Yeppoon to south at Bargara to test their mettle across a number of different playing grades.

The competition also marked a homecoming of sorts for former Gladstone junior Kasee Marxsen.

Marxsen, now 35, played junior golf and cricket in Gladstone before moving to Bargara a number of years ago where she works as a greenkeeper at Bargara Golf Club.

"I was born and bred here. Cricket was my main thing and golf was my outlet from cricket,” Marxsen said.

"I started taking golf seriously when I retired from cricket at 25 because of injuries and golf has less stress on your body.”

Photos View Photo Gallery

Playing off a handicap of seven, Marxsen is very familiar with the Gladstone Golf Course having previously done greenkeeping work at the course.

Marxsen liked the look of the course before teeing off at the first hole with a group of A-Grade players.

However she spends much more time keeping the Bargara course in top condition.

"Life moved me there and now I'm 2IC greenkeeper down there and Bargara Golf Club is a nice course,” Marxsen said.

While not in contention for points in the Central Queensland division, Marxsen, who competes in the Wide Bay division, hoped to ruffle a few feathers.

"This is a bit of fun Open - I can go wild and do what I want,” she joked.

"I love coming back to see the ladies. I grew up with all the ladies in there playing hockey, cricket.

"That's what you do when you live in Gladstone.

"I know pretty much everyone from Gladstone is here and they welcome me back really nicely.”

RESULTS

Gross

A-Grade winner: Sarah Antcliff

A-Grade runner up: Nyree Malone

B-Grade winner: Tanya Dykes

B-Grade runner up: Lisa Blanchard

C-Grade winner: Lyla Turner

C-Grade runner up: Judy Carswell

Nyree Malone from Yeppoon Golf club tees off on Hole 1 in A-grade at the 2019 Gladstone Ladies Golf Open. Matt Harris GLA120419GOLF

Nett

A-Grade winner: Sonia Swanepoel

A-Grade runner up: Helen Wastell

B-Grade winner: Jean Kerr

B-Grade runner up: Deb Cavriage

C-Grade winner: Bev Streeter

C-Grade runner up: Cat Heslin.