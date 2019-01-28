Lack of numbers plagues yet another NDRL club this season

Vea Mariner playing in the NDRL opening round between Miriam Vale Magpies and Agnes Water Marlins at Gary Larson Oval.Photo Jake Jones / The Observer

Vea Mariner playing in the NDRL opening round between Miriam Vale Magpies and Agnes Water Marlins at Gary Larson Oval.Photo Jake Jones / The Observer Jake Jones

RUGBY LEAGUE: Agnes Water Marlins will not play this season in the Northern District Rugby League.

It means the NDRL competition will revert back to a four teams - reigning premiers Miriam Vale Magpies, Gin Gin Hawks, Avondale and South Kolan.

NDRL Neil Redfern said it is hoped it's just a temporary measure.

"There was a meeting on January 12 and the club will still exist and have a full committee." he said.

"But the sign-on day (on January 20) failed to produce any new players."

Gin Gin sat out season 2018 and have been re-instated back into the competition for this season and Redfern said the same strategy will apply for the Marlins.

"It's to give 12 months for the club to build for the future and to have enough players for 2020," he said.

Draws to cater for either a five or four-team competition were drafted in order to avoid any difficulties.

"We did that because we didn't want to have it so that if a club had to pull out, then the draw would be in chaos," Redfern said.

"We'd prefer to have a five-team competition, but it is just unfortunate and is right across the region where the player numbers are not bubbling.

"It's the job situation and economic climate that is impacting on the game."

Agnes Water Marlins' coach Tim McIntosh said the club is not in a financial position to attract players, but hopes the fortunes will change.

"We have a full committee and volunteers and we have got a dozen core players who are keen, but obviously we need more than that to have a team," he said.

It's better news for the women players because there will be a Marlins' team that will play in the women's League Tag competition.

Redfern said it's great for women in the sport.

"It's brought something new to entertain with because there's lots of players' wives, girlfriends and mums playing," he said.

Interested male and female players can contact the NDRL via its Facebook site.