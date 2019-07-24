Lace up your boots and apply now for funds

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the increased number of vouchers available would help meet increased demand



LACE up your boots and start stretching because more sports vouchers are available to Queensland kids now.

New and improved FairPlay vouchers were released from July 31, followed by a nationwide-first $500 FairPlay+ voucher program next year.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said the increased number of vouchers available would help meet increased demand.

"After more than 160 vouchers were claimed locally in the last round, we're increasing our investment to encourage young Queenslanders to get active,” Mr Butcher said.

"Junior rugby league clubs do great work in our community and these vouchers will not only support our young athletes but their fantastic coaches, administrators and volunteers too.”

Mr Butcher revealed that the Queensland Government's sport and active recreation strategy, Activate! Queensland, would break new ground in offering more families more options.

"Our $8.5 million investment now means cadet groups as well as community organisations which offer gym and fitness activities across Queensland are covered,” he said.

For more information about FairPlay or to apply for a voucher visit qld.gov.au/fair playvouchers, call 13QGOV or email fairplayvouchers@ npsr.qld.gov.au.