Labuschagne the hero as Redbacks drought continues

Test No.3 Manus Labuschagne staved off a last-ditch assault from South Australia as Queensland secured a four-wicket Sheffield Shield win in Brisbane.

Resuming at 5-102 and needing 48 to win, the Bulls lost Jimmy Peirson (27) on the final day to left-armer Nick Winter (4/37) but Labuschagne remained unbeaten on 72 (83 balls) in the host's first win of the season.

Labuschagne embellished an impeccable case for Test retention in the series opener against Pakistan at the Gabba with an invaluable knock after the Bulls slipped to 5-54 on day three.

Labuschagne was man of the match but fellow Australian hopefuls Joe Burns, Matt Renshaw and Travis Head failed to land big knocks in pursuit of Test recalls.

Redbacks allrounder Tom Andrews recorded the highest score of the game - 78 in SA's first dig 221 - to cement a start against New South Wales on Adelaide from November 1 in Adelaide.

Winter was the pick of the SA attack with an eight-wicket match haul while speedster Wes Agar delivered on first class debut with 4/30 in the Bulls first dig 264.