Labour Day: What's open, what's closed in Gladstone

Is your business open or closed today for the Labour Day public holiday? Let us know in the comments and we'll update our live list.

Most major retailers and shopping centres, including Coles and Woolworths as well as Stockland Gladstone, will be closed - but many smaller supermarkets will still be operating.

OPENING HOURS | Live list

Shopping centres

Stockland Gladstone: Closed

Supermarkets

Woolworths (all stores): Closed

Coles (all stores): Closed

Aldi (all stores): Closed

Spar Express Sun Valley: Open 5am - 8pm

Night Owl Gladstone: Open 6am - midnight

IGA Calliope: Open 6.30am - 9pm

Drake's IGA Gladstone: Open 7am - 8pm

Drake's IGA Sun Valley: Open 7am - 9pm

Barney Point Butchery: Closed

Gladstone Central shopping centre. Contributed

Cafes, pubs and restaurants

Gladstone Yacht Club: Open 11am - late

Coffee Club, Goondoon St: 8am - 3pm

Rocksalt, Roseberry St: Open 7am - 8.30pm

The Cotton Mill: Open 8.30am - 10am (limited menu)

Clinton Takeaway: Open 10am - 8.30pm

Clinton Chef's: Closed

Cafe Spinnaker Park: Open 7am - 2pm (no public holiday surcharge)

Hog's Breath Cafe: Open 11:30 - 2.30pm (lunch), 5pm - 9pm (dinner)

Lightbox Espresso: TBA

Family Crust Bakery: Open early till 1pm

The Outlook Cafe: Open 7am - 2.30pm

Dicey's: Open 10am - late

Queen's Hotel: Open 10am - late (public bar), 11:30am - late (restaurant). May close earlier due to public holiday.

Reef Hotel: Open 10am - late (public bar), 12pm - 2.30pm (lunch), 6.30pm - 8.30pm (dinner)

Grand Hotel: Open normal trading hours

Ribs n Rumps: Open 12pm - 2pm (lunch), 5pm - 8pm (dinner). Hours for both may be extended.

Jason Faint from Rocksalt. Chris Chan

Fast Food

McDonalds (all stores): Open 24 hours (normal trading hours for non-24-hour stores)

Hungry Jacks: Open 6am - 10pm

Guzman y Gomez: TBA

Red Rooster Boyne Island: Open 11.30am - 8pm

Miss India: Open 10am - 10pm

Subway (Dawson Rd): Open 8am - 8pm

Subway (Gladstone Valley): Closed

Subway (Clinton): Open 8am - 8pm

Entertainment

Yaralla Sports Club: Open 10am - late

Gladstone Region Art Gallery and Museum: Closed

Gladstone Cinemas: Open (check session times)

Gladstone Aquatic Centre: TBA

Gladstone Libraries: Closed

Civic Video Gladstone: Open 10am - 8pm

Staff at Yaralla Sports Club.

Retail

Dan Murphy's: Open 10am - 7pm

Target: Closed

Big W: Closed

Kmart: Closed

Bunnings: 8.30am - 5.30pm

Officeworks: Closed

Harvey Norman: Closed

Rip Curl Gladstone: Open 10am - 4pm

La Moda: Open 10am - 2pm

Park St News & Gifts: Open 6am - 4pm

All Star Liquor (Nightowl Centre): Open 9am - 9pm

All Star Liquor (Sun Valley): Open 10am - 8pm

All Star Liquor (Reef Drive): Open 11am - 8pm

Baitcloud: TBA

Poolwerx (Gladstone and Tannum): Closed

Gladstone Fish Market: TBA

Gladstone Camping Centre: Open 8.30am - 1pm (Hours may be extended)

BCF Gladstone (Boating Camping Fishing): Open 9am - 4.30pm

Dan Murphy's Gladstone customer experience manager Ryan Lobegeier (left) and store manager Darren Oakey. Brenda Strong

Service stations + Auto

Caltex (Toolooa St): Open, normal trading hours

Caltex (Blain Drive): Open, normal trading hours

United Service Station: TBA

Williams Auto Wreckers: TBA