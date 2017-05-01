Labour Day: What's open, what's closed in Gladstone

>> Workers' rights at the forefront of Labour Day march
Is your business open or closed today for the Labour Day public holiday? Let us know in the comments and we'll update our live list.
Most major retailers and shopping centres, including Coles and Woolworths as well as Stockland Gladstone, will be closed - but many smaller supermarkets will still be operating.
OPENING HOURS | Live list
Shopping centres
Stockland Gladstone: Closed
Supermarkets
Woolworths (all stores): Closed
Coles (all stores): Closed
Aldi (all stores): Closed
Spar Express Sun Valley: Open 5am - 8pm
Night Owl Gladstone: Open 6am - midnight
IGA Calliope: Open 6.30am - 9pm
Drake's IGA Gladstone: Open 7am - 8pm
Drake's IGA Sun Valley: Open 7am - 9pm
Barney Point Butchery: Closed
Cafes, pubs and restaurants
Gladstone Yacht Club: Open 11am - late
Coffee Club, Goondoon St: 8am - 3pm
Rocksalt, Roseberry St: Open 7am - 8.30pm
The Cotton Mill: Open 8.30am - 10am (limited menu)
Clinton Takeaway: Open 10am - 8.30pm
Clinton Chef's: Closed
Cafe Spinnaker Park: Open 7am - 2pm (no public holiday surcharge)
Hog's Breath Cafe: Open 11:30 - 2.30pm (lunch), 5pm - 9pm (dinner)
Lightbox Espresso: TBA
Family Crust Bakery: Open early till 1pm
The Outlook Cafe: Open 7am - 2.30pm
Dicey's: Open 10am - late
Queen's Hotel: Open 10am - late (public bar), 11:30am - late (restaurant). May close earlier due to public holiday.
Reef Hotel: Open 10am - late (public bar), 12pm - 2.30pm (lunch), 6.30pm - 8.30pm (dinner)
Grand Hotel: Open normal trading hours
Ribs n Rumps: Open 12pm - 2pm (lunch), 5pm - 8pm (dinner). Hours for both may be extended.
Fast Food
McDonalds (all stores): Open 24 hours (normal trading hours for non-24-hour stores)
Hungry Jacks: Open 6am - 10pm
Guzman y Gomez: TBA
Red Rooster Boyne Island: Open 11.30am - 8pm
Miss India: Open 10am - 10pm
Subway (Dawson Rd): Open 8am - 8pm
Subway (Gladstone Valley): Closed
Subway (Clinton): Open 8am - 8pm
Entertainment
Yaralla Sports Club: Open 10am - late
Gladstone Region Art Gallery and Museum: Closed
Gladstone Cinemas: Open (check session times)
Gladstone Aquatic Centre: TBA
Gladstone Libraries: Closed
Civic Video Gladstone: Open 10am - 8pm
Retail
Dan Murphy's: Open 10am - 7pm
Target: Closed
Big W: Closed
Kmart: Closed
Bunnings: 8.30am - 5.30pm
Officeworks: Closed
Harvey Norman: Closed
Rip Curl Gladstone: Open 10am - 4pm
La Moda: Open 10am - 2pm
Park St News & Gifts: Open 6am - 4pm
All Star Liquor (Nightowl Centre): Open 9am - 9pm
All Star Liquor (Sun Valley): Open 10am - 8pm
All Star Liquor (Reef Drive): Open 11am - 8pm
Baitcloud: TBA
Poolwerx (Gladstone and Tannum): Closed
Gladstone Fish Market: TBA
Gladstone Camping Centre: Open 8.30am - 1pm (Hours may be extended)
BCF Gladstone (Boating Camping Fishing): Open 9am - 4.30pm
Service stations + Auto
Caltex (Toolooa St): Open, normal trading hours
Caltex (Blain Drive): Open, normal trading hours
United Service Station: TBA
Williams Auto Wreckers: TBA