LABOUR DAY: What’s open and closed in Gladstone?

ALL COLES, Woolworths and Aldi stores in the Gladstone Region are among the businesses that will be closed today for Labour Day.

It can be confusing keeping track of what’s going to be open when – so we’ve compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region.

Want to let us know your business’s opening hours? Comment on the story below, or on Facebook, or send us an email at newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au.

OPENING HOURS

Supermarkets

Woolworths (all stores): Closed

Coles (all stores): Closed

Aldi (all stores): Closed

Spar Express Sun Valley: Open 5am – 8pm

Spar Avion New Auckland: Open 6am – 8pm

Night Owl Gladstone: Open 6am – 11pm

Drake’s IGA Sun Valley: Open 7am – 8pm

Drake’s IGA Calliope: Open 7am – 7pm

Foodworks West Gladstone: Open 5am – 9pm

Foodworks Toolooa: Open 9am-6pm

Foodworks Clinton: Open 7am-7pm

Port City Meats: Open 8am-1pm

Drake’s Gladstone: Open 7am – 9pm

Dan Murphy’s: Open 10am – 7pm

Liqourland Gladstone Valley: 10am-7pm

Retail

Pillowtalk: Open 10am-4pm

Autobarn: Open 8:30am – 5:00pm

Super Cheap Auto: Open 9am- 4pm

Big W: Closed

Kmart: Closed

Bunnings: Closed

Officeworks: Closed

Post Offices: Closed

Pharmacies

Optimal Pharmacy: Open 8am-9pm

Restaurant/Cafes

McDonalds: Open 24 hours

Golden Chicken Chapman Dr: Open 8.30am – 8pm

Boy Espresso: Open until 11am