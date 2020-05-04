LABOUR DAY: What’s open and closed in Gladstone?
ALL COLES, Woolworths and Aldi stores in the Gladstone Region are among the businesses that will be closed today for Labour Day.
It can be confusing keeping track of what’s going to be open when – so we’ve compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region.
Want to let us know your business’s opening hours? Comment on the story below, or on Facebook, or send us an email at newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au.
OPENING HOURS
Supermarkets
Woolworths (all stores): Closed
Coles (all stores): Closed
Aldi (all stores): Closed
Spar Express Sun Valley: Open 5am – 8pm
Spar Avion New Auckland: Open 6am – 8pm
Night Owl Gladstone: Open 6am – 11pm
Drake’s IGA Sun Valley: Open 7am – 8pm
Drake’s IGA Calliope: Open 7am – 7pm
Foodworks West Gladstone: Open 5am – 9pm
Foodworks Toolooa: Open 9am-6pm
Foodworks Clinton: Open 7am-7pm
Port City Meats: Open 8am-1pm
Drake’s Gladstone: Open 7am – 9pm
Dan Murphy’s: Open 10am – 7pm
Liqourland Gladstone Valley: 10am-7pm
Retail
Pillowtalk: Open 10am-4pm
Autobarn: Open 8:30am – 5:00pm
Super Cheap Auto: Open 9am- 4pm
Big W: Closed
Kmart: Closed
Bunnings: Closed
Officeworks: Closed
Post Offices: Closed
Pharmacies
Optimal Pharmacy: Open 8am-9pm
Restaurant/Cafes
McDonalds: Open 24 hours
Golden Chicken Chapman Dr: Open 8.30am – 8pm
Boy Espresso: Open until 11am