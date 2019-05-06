LABOUR DAY: What's open and closed in Gladstone?

ALL COLES, Woolworths and Aldi stores in the Gladstone Region are among the businesses that will be closed today for Labour Day.

It can be confusing keeping track of what's going to be open when - so we've compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region.

Want to let us know your business's opening hours? Comment on the story below, or on Facebook, or send us an email at newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au.

OPENING HOURS

Supermarkets

Woolworths (all stores): Closed

Coles (all stores): Closed

Aldi (all stores): Closed

Spar Express Sun Valley: Open 5am - 8pm

Spar Avion New Auckland: Open 6am - 8pm

Drake's Gladstone: Open 7am - 9pm

Retail

Big W: Closed

Kmart: Closed

Bunnings: Closed

Officeworks: Closed

Post Offices: Closed

Autobarn: Open 9am - 4pm

Super Cheap Auto: Open 8:30am - 5:30pm

Dan Murphy's: Open 10am - 8pm

Cafes, bars, eateries and entertainment

Light Box Espresso & Wine Bar: Open from 7am-2pm

Fresh Fix Cafe: Closed

The Grand Hotel: Open from 10am-10pm, bottle shop closed.

Oak & Vine: Open from 4pm.

Gladstone Yacht Club: Closed

RockSalt Gladstone Only: Open 7am-11am

The Precinct Gladstone Bistro: To be confirmed.

The Precinct Gladstone Bar & Gaming: To be confirmed.

Harvey Road Tavern: Open from 11.30am.

Blend Cafe Tannum Sands: Open 7am - 12pm

Yaralla Sports Club: Open normal hours.