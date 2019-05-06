LABOUR DAY: What's open and closed in Gladstone?
ALL COLES, Woolworths and Aldi stores in the Gladstone Region are among the businesses that will be closed today for Labour Day.
It can be confusing keeping track of what's going to be open when - so we've compiled a list of opening hours for businesses and services in the region.
Want to let us know your business's opening hours? Comment on the story below, or on Facebook, or send us an email at newsroom@gladstoneobserver.com.au.
OPENING HOURS
Supermarkets
Woolworths (all stores): Closed
Coles (all stores): Closed
Aldi (all stores): Closed
Spar Express Sun Valley: Open 5am - 8pm
Spar Avion New Auckland: Open 6am - 8pm
Drake's Gladstone: Open 7am - 9pm
Retail
Big W: Closed
Kmart: Closed
Bunnings: Closed
Officeworks: Closed
Post Offices: Closed
Autobarn: Open 9am - 4pm
Super Cheap Auto: Open 8:30am - 5:30pm
Dan Murphy's: Open 10am - 8pm
Cafes, bars, eateries and entertainment
Light Box Espresso & Wine Bar: Open from 7am-2pm
Fresh Fix Cafe: Closed
The Grand Hotel: Open from 10am-10pm, bottle shop closed.
Oak & Vine: Open from 4pm.
Gladstone Yacht Club: Closed
RockSalt Gladstone Only: Open 7am-11am
The Precinct Gladstone Bistro: To be confirmed.
The Precinct Gladstone Bar & Gaming: To be confirmed.
Harvey Road Tavern: Open from 11.30am.
Blend Cafe Tannum Sands: Open 7am - 12pm
Yaralla Sports Club: Open normal hours.