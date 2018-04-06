ALP's franking credits policy hits home for Gladstone woman

Gladstone woman Katerina Kinigalakis says proposed changes to investment tax credits could see her move her portfolio overseas.

THE FEDERAL Opposition's proposal to eliminate franking credits for Australian investment portfolios could force people living off investments to move their money overseas.

That's the concern of Gladstone woman Katerina Kinigalakis, who would be significantly impacted by the changes if they were to go ahead.

Labor announced the policy, which would also apply to those with self-managed super funds, last month, saying it would bring in an estimated $59billion in revenue over the next decade, with the vast majority being from the well-off.

Ms Kinigalakis raised the issue with party leader Bill Shorten at a community forum in Gladstone later that week, and says she thought his response was courteous but didn't address her situation.

The former financial adviser is currently unable to work but says because she worked hard in the past and made wise investments, she is able to live off her shares without relying on a pension or Centrelink.

"I practised what I preached and invested in an Australian share portfolio," she said.

"You're doing the right thing by doing that - you shouldn't be penalised.

"They should be encouraging people who are living off their own money.

"I don't expect a hand-out or anything like that. I've told people what to do and now they are going to be affected."

Ms Kinigalakis welcomed Labor's recent decision to exempt pensioners and other government assistance recipients from the change.

But she said the policy reversal did not go far enough.

Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen defended Labor's policy this week, saying dividend imputations was "the right model" but there was no need for them to be tax-refundable.

"At $8 billion a year - which is what (franking credits are) growing to - it's simply unaffordable, and not justifiable in policy terms," he said.

"90 per cent of Australians were unaffected, but because of scare campaigning many thought they were."