Labor’s $35m commitment to CQ racing

WITH Gladstone’s 2020 Cox Plate race day just four days away, Labor has made a $35.2 million promise to the Queensland country racing industry.

The re-election commitment would provide a purse not only for prize money, but also maintenance of tracks and facilities.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the commitment to country racing would see $15 million a year, over two years, dedicated to prizemoney, and $2.6 million per year, over two years, for maintenance of racetracks.

“Queenslanders know that country races bring regional towns together,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“Race days bring towns alive with benefits for local shops and businesses, and an atmosphere that attracts tourists, city folk and locals.

“Importantly, country races are good for jobs, not just trainers, jockeys and strappers but flow-on jobs in small businesses providing over 2400 jobs across 102 country towns.

“The Palaszczuk Government has always looked after country racing, and we are willing to continue this commitment and provide even more for country racing into the future.

“By supporting country racing we are supporting regional Queensland, regional jobs, and great race days for towns right across our state.

“Labor has always backed country racing, and we will keep backing it.”

Racing Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said the commitment of $35.2 million built on the Palaszczuk Government’s past investment of more than $70 million into country racing.

“Racing means a lot to so many Queensland towns, with some race meets that go back decades, and are anticipated events on many calendars, especially in the recovery from the impacts from this year’s worldwide pandemic,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

“And because the Palaszczuk Government made strong decisions at the border and ensured Queenslanders were kept safe, racing never stopped in Queensland and because of this racing remains on a great track into the future.”