Labor warhorse rules out challenge for Flynn seat

LABOR hopeful Zac Beers has lodged documents and paid $350 for the initial checks and applications to return as the party's candidate for Flynn.

The Australian Workers' Union Central Queensland organiser confirmed he had made an expression of interest to take on the battle for the seat which has been held by the Coalition's Ken O'Dowd for seven years.

Meanwhile Gladstone's deputy mayor Chris Trevor said rumours of his dreams of a Federal Parliament comeback were not true.

Cr Trevor, the Labor member for Flynn from 2007 to 2010, said he would throw his support behind Mr Beers.

He said he was the Justice of the Peace who witnessed Mr Beers signing his expression of interest documents for the next election.

"My position has been very clear since 2013 that I would be returning to local government and that's exactly what I've done," Cr Trevor said.

Despite the earliest date for the next federal election being eight months away, Labor's administrative committee launched the EOI for the seats of Flynn, Capricornia, Dawson, Disckson, Forde, Leichardt, Petrie and Bonner on December 11.

In an email, the party's assistant state secretary said an EOI required a $350 fee.

At the 2016 election Mr Beers received 48.96 per cent of the two-party-preferred vote. He was beaten by Mr O'Dowd with 51.04 per cent.

"Given our performance at the last federal election I'm hopeful I'll have the opportunity to recontest," Mr Beers said.

Mr Beers said his main focuses were to solve Australia's energy crisis and to attract more businesses to Gladstone, which he said would create more jobs.

Mr O'Dowd would not confirm today whether he would contest the seat for the fourth time.

"I'm yet to discuss this with the local branch and party members but it will be addressed when the time comes," he said.