Politics

Labor urges bushfire tribute in parliament

by Steven Trask
11th Jan 2020 11:15 AM

THE first parliamentary sitting of 2020 should be dedicated to thanking firefighters and mourning victims of Australia's national bushfire crisis, Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese says.

Mr Albanese says he has written to Prime Minister Scott Morrison seeking support for a motion of condolence when parliament resumes on February 4.

He also said Labor would work with the federal government to facilitate any new legislation needed for bushfire recovery efforts.

"When parliament resumes on the 4th of February we can't just do business as usual," he told reporters in Sydney on Saturday.

"It would be appropriate, as I have written to the prime minister, that the first and indeed only item of business on that first sitting day would be a motion of condolence, acknowledging the loss of life, those who have been injured and those who have lost properties and everything that they own."

Labor's shadow cabinet had agreed on Thursday to help pass any new legislation dealing with bushfire recovery and reconstruction, Mr Albanese said.

"We will facilitate the passage of that on the first week if any legislation is necessary, and I have asked the prime minister for advice on that."

anthony albanese bushfires federal labor fires labor seniors-news

