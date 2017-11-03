Labor to boost Works for Queensland funding: Butcher

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

WORKS For Queensland funding will be increased for the Gladstone community, if Labor wins the state election.

A re-elected Labor Government will increase the program to $600 million - a $200 million rise.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said there had already been $12 million put into Gladstone region projects through the program.

He said there would be another $6.2 million delivered in the next round of the program if the Labor Government is re-elected - an $200,000 more than what was allocated in previous rounds.

"We know how successful this program has been over the last two years," Mr Butcher said.

One long-awaited project that could come to fruition under the program is a swimming pool for the Boyne Island/Tannum Sands community.

"I've had a chat with the mayor this morning and one of the critical things we know that is important to the community is an aquatic centre down here at Boyne Island/Tannum Sands," Mr Butcher said.

"The mayor is quite happy to say that we are looking to go forward with some of this funding to start on the track to building this aquatic facility here in Boyne/Tannum Sands."