Labor senator wants funding boost for Gladstone council

Andrew Thorpe
| 14th Apr 2017 9:48 AM
FUNDING FEUD: Senator Chris Ketter has slammed the Nationals for allowing the Federal Government's freeze on the indexation of Financial Assistance Grants.
FUNDING FEUD: Senator Chris Ketter has slammed the Nationals for allowing the Federal Government's freeze on the indexation of Financial Assistance Grants.

 Labor Senator Chris Ketter is calling on the Turnbull Government to provide a one-off funding boost to local governments for their 2017-18 budgets.

An indexation freeze on Financial Assistance Grants to local governments has been in place since the 2014-15 federal budget.

Senator Ketter is proposing the government bring forward one quarter of the allocated 2018-19 grant funding into 2017-18.

The move would net Gladstone Regional Council an additional $1,845,455.

"Gladstone needs jobs and needs them now," Senator Ketter said.

"This will provide the local economy with a shot in the arm which will mean more local jobs and more investment."

The Queensland senator criticised the LNP's federal counterparts for allowing the indexation freeze to take place.

"That the Nationals allowed these cuts to occur in regional communities is further evidence that they are unable to stand up to the Liberals," he said.

"You cannot claim to stand for regional Australia and at the same time strip funding away from the local councils that the community rely on."

Gladstone deputy mayor Chris Trevor said Financial Assistance Grants were a vital source of local government funding, and the indexation freeze had caused the council to delay projects including sealing and upgrading roads in rural areas.

"It works both ways - if we're investing in road infrastructure from federal money then we can free up additional money for other community projects," he said.

Cr Trevor said the council would welcome a return to the annual indexation of Financial Assistance Grants proposed by Labor, but in the meantime a one-off injection of funds would prove valuable.

"When it comes to jobs in Gladstone we're on our knees begging for mercy," he said.

"An injection of capital of that nature would be a huge boost to us - it would not only give us the ability to bring projects forward but also to create local jobs.

"With our buy-local policy we employ locals wherever we can, and if they were to bring that capital funding forward it would allow us to employ more local people than we already do.

"We have the ability to move very quickly because we're on the ground, we've got our finger on the pulse as to what needs to be done."

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  chris ketter chris trevor financial assistance grants gladstone regional council

