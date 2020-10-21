Menu
Labor has promised to upgrade the Bruce Hwy in Central Queensland through projects such as Ring Road and Northern Access Road.
Labor promises dual hwy between Rocky and Gladstone

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
21st Oct 2020 5:00 PM
THE Palaszczuk Labor Government has promised to prioritise $12.6 billion worth of safety upgrades to the Bruce Highway and diverting trucks onto a ‘Second Bruce’ highway if the party is re-elected.

It comes after LNP leader Deb Frecklington last month revealed her party’s $33 billion plan to four-lane the Bruce Highway from Curra to Cairns.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the Labor government would prioritise upgrades between Rockhampton and Gladstone, with $500 million going towards upgrades between Gladstone and Mackay.

“Since 2015 we’ve delivered $3.7 billion in Bruce upgrades, supporting thousands of regional jobs,” the Premier said.

“We’re transforming the Bruce Highway through projects like the Rockhampton Northern Access upgrade and we’ll start building the massive $1 billion Rockhampton Ring Road in 2022.

“If re-elected, my government will prioritise upgrades between Rockhampton and Gladstone and continue to increase our annual investment in Bruce Highway upgrades to more than $2 billion by 2023.”

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke said the Real Bruce Plan included a target to reduce fatalities and serious injuries by 60 per cent by 2030.

“We all know the devastating impact road crashes have had on families,” Mr O’Rourke said.

“Labor will deliver a $1.5 billion safety package that targets known crash locations with priority upgrades to save lives.”

Keppel MP Brittany Lauga said Labor’s focus on upgrading the Bruce Highway between Gladstone and Mackay was welcome news for the local community.

“Rocky locals can see the massive difference we’re making through Bruce Highway projects like the Rockhampton Northern Access Upgrade north of the CBD,” Ms Lauga said.

Minister for Regional Development and Manufacturing and Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said improving the quality of inland freight routes would also improve safety by taking trucks off the Bruce Highway.

“Labor will also commit $200 million to widening, sealing and generally improving inland freight routes,” Mr Butcher said.

Regional communities will also have a say in how funding is prioritised, with six new representatives from regional Queensland to be added to the Bruce Highway Trust.

Gladstone Observer

