Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Oasis contract
Oasis contract
Politics

Labor picks minister’s replacement in marginal seat

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
18th Sep 2020 6:39 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Townsville councillor Les Walker has won Labor preselection in the ultra-marginal seat of Mundingburra.

Cr Walker, who hails from the party's Right Faction, went up against Simon Mitchell from the Left.It is understood there was overwhelming support for Cr Walker on the ground.

letterspromo

It comes after government minister Coralee O'Rourke, who has held the Townsville seat since 2015, announced she was quitting politics.

She has since revealed she wants to concentrate on her health.

The preselection was held via an online ballot which closed this afternoon.

More to come

 

Les Walker
Les Walker

 

Coralee O’Rourke
Coralee O’Rourke

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Labor picks minister's replacement in marginal seat

politics queensland election queensland politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Pregnant woman hit by shot put at Calliope

        Premium Content UPDATE: Pregnant woman hit by shot put at Calliope

        News The woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, is reportedly 10 weeks pregnant.

        PHOTOS: Firefighters battle Barney Point house fire

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Firefighters battle Barney Point house fire

        News Fire fighters could see smoke coming from the home on their way to the scene.

        Drag racers gear up for round five at Benaraby

        Premium Content Drag racers gear up for round five at Benaraby

        News The Off Street Meet is on tonight and Championship round five tomorrow.

        Man allegedly shot at in Rocky, arrested in Gladstone

        Premium Content Man allegedly shot at in Rocky, arrested in Gladstone

        News He appeared in a Gladstone court this week on 24 charges.