MP watched alleged sex abuse victim sign away complaint

An alleged victim of paedophile politician Milton Orkopoulos says a NSW Labor MP watched as he signed away a complaint - a move that meant he remained in contact with his alleged abuser for years.

NSW Police will allege the boy, who cannot be identified, was molested by Orkopoulos in a shower at Seal Rocks in either 1993 or 1994, documents obtained by The Daily Telegraph reveal.

Orkopoulos is expected to fight all the charges.

Former Labor state minister Milton Orkopoulos denies new child sex charges against him. Picture: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi

"The accused has told the victim to completely undress whilst showering," the police document claims

"Once the victim was naked the accused has immediately stepped towards the victim and grabbed hold of the victim's penis and testicles."

"The victim recalls being confused that the accused... had touched him in that manner."

Police will allege the then 11-year-old didn't tell his mother, only his best friend from school.

The alleged victim says Orkopoulos’s alleged assaults took place in the mid-90s.

The pair remained silent about the alleged abuse while Orkopoulos allegedly provided them with cannabis through their childhood and teenage years.

But in mid-1996 the boy divulged the alleged indecent assault and it led to an interview with police in Newcastle.

But, then at age 13, police say the boy wasn't comfortable telling them about the alleged assault.

Police allege the boy recalls being inside the home of a NSW Labor MP along with his mother and Orkopoulos, where he signed a document that he believes withdrew his complaint against his alleged abuser in 1997.

The Daily Telegraph is aware of the identity of the MP but is not able to publish their name for legal reasons.

Orkopoulos, then a Lake Macquarie councillor, rose through the Labor Party ranks shortly after.

Former NSW Premier Bob Carr Bob Carr says he was not aware of any allegations that an MP of his saw the alleged victim sign a document. Picture: John Feder

He became the state member for Swansea in 1999 then the Minister for Aboriginal Affairs and the Minister Assisting the Premier on Citizenship in 2005.

His fall from grace came in late 2006 when he was charged with child sex and other offences and was dismissed by then NSW Premier Morris Iemma.

Former Labor leader Bob Carr, who served as NSW Premier from 1995 until 2005, told The Daily Telegraph he had never heard the allegation about one of Orkopoulos' alleged victims signing a document in front of one of his members.

He declined to comment formally beyond that.

It wasn't until 2008, with Orkopoulos on trial, that the alleged victim spoke up again, police say. He then went to investigators, giving them a seven-page statement.

They say he was "extremely emotional and concerned" about the impact his complaint would have on his family.

Less than a year later he withdrew the statement.

In March this year, three months after Orkopoulos was paroled, the alleged victim provided a further statement to police asking them to investigate.

Police allege his mental health and drug issues were the result of the alleged abuse.

The explosive police document, which is not yet tendered before the court, also outlines alleged abuse by Orkopoulos against another boy from the Swansea area.

That boy met the up-and-coming Labor figure in 1998.

Orkopoulos on the day of his release from Long Bay last December. Picture: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi

The boy, then aged 11 or 12, was among a group of youths lobbying their local politicians for a skatepark.

A few weeks after first meeting Orkopoulos, the police document says, the boy saw him in the car park of the electorate office and skateboarded over to speak about the skatepark.

"Whilst talking to the victim, the accused has then commenced rubbing his penis on the outside of his pants," police allege in the document.

"The accused then took hold of the rear of the victim's head and pushed the victim's head towards the accused erect penis.

"The accused said words similar to 'Open your mouth. Put this in your mouth'."

Police allege Orkopoulos gave the child $50 and said "I knew you would be good at keeping secrets".

Orkopoulos allegedly asked the victim to give him oral sex at Caves Beach in Newcastle.

Police allege a second, similar interaction happened a few weeks later in another car park.

"The victim recalls feeling like the occurrence was his fault and not really understanding sex or why this had occurred," the document says.

"The victim does recall being embarrassed and not wanting any person to find out."

Another couple of weeks passed and police allege Orkopoulos approached the boy as he walked out of bushland near Caves Beach.

Orkopoulos, police allege, asked the boy to come for a walk in the bush saying "I hope you haven't told anyone".

It’s alleged that Orkopoulos gave the boy $30 after another assault. Picture: AAP Image/Bianca De Marchi

In the bush, police will allege, Orkopoulos instructed the boy to give him oral sex.

On another occasion, police will allege, Orkopoulos allegedly asked the victim "do you want some more money?"

The boy allegedly replied "yes" before Orkopoulos, police claim, assaulted him in his car and gave him $30.

The allegations come just a day after Labor backflipped on its opposition to mandatory prison terms for serious child sex offenders.

Orkopoulos in 2008 after giving evidence at his initial trial, where he is faced 34 child sex and drug charges.

Labor tried to strip mandatory sentences from a Federal government bill that would have seen the worst paedophiles locked up for five to seven years at least.

The party has opposed mandatory terms behind bars on principle since 2018 and last introduced one for people smugglers 10 years ago.

But Labor's Attorney-General spokesman Mark Dreyfus told his colleagues the party would support the bill despite still opposing mandatory minimums because they did not want the "perfect (to) be the enemy of the good".

Former NSW Premier Morris Iemma, who sacked Orkopoulos from cabinet. Picture: John Grainger

Mr Dreyfus said Labor would not stand in the way of other "good" measures in the bill including lowering the burden on child witnesses and a presumption against bail for offenders.

Orkopoulos was arrested on June 15 at Silverwater jail by Lake Macquarie detectives, after an extensive investigation under Strike Force Glenwarrie.

He was charged with 15 fresh offences, including five counts of aggravated sexual assault of a victim under 16 years and five counts of aggravated indecent assault of victims under 16 years.

He is also being charged with three counts of forcing a child under 14 to participate in prostitution, commit act of indecency and aggravated indecency.

His high-profile lawyer Omar Juweinat told Newcastle court, following his arrest, Orkopoulos was now housed in Long Bay's maximum security wing.

He is expected to front court again on July 1.

