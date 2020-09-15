Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Community Vote
Community Vote
Politics

Labor moves on marginal seat candidate

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
15th Sep 2020 2:04 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Labor's candidate for the ultra-marginal seat of Mundingburra looks set to be revealed by the end of the week, with an email ballot for preselection to open tomorrow.

Simon Mitchell from the party's Left and Les Walker from the Right have put their names forward after Palaszczuk Government Minister Coralee O'Rourke announced her resignation 11 days ago for health reasons.

letterspromo
Simon Mitchell
Simon Mitchell

 

The email ballot is scheduled to close on Friday.

One Labor source said it was less than ideal the party hadn't chosen someone yet, with the State Election campaign to officially kick off in 21 days.

Mr Mitchell is a local nurse and Mr Walker is a councillor.

Labor holds Mundingburra by a paper-thin margin of 1.1 per cent, with the seat set to turn into a key election battleground ahead of the October 31 poll.

Cr Les Walker. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Cr Les Walker. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Originally published as Labor moves on marginal seat candidate

More Stories

labor politics queensland politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Calliope double axe murder accused case delayed again

        Premium Content Calliope double axe murder accused case delayed again

        Crime THE alleged Calliope double axe murder case won’t be before a court for another lengthy period of time.

        • 15th Sep 2020 1:00 PM
        YOUR PHOTOS: Gladstone readers capture stunning shots

        Premium Content YOUR PHOTOS: Gladstone readers capture stunning shots

        News We asked you to share your photos for our cover image and the one with the most...

        Man abuses partner over alleged cheating

        Premium Content Man abuses partner over alleged cheating

        Crime A magistrate described the man’s offending as “quite disgusting.”

        IN COURT: 45 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 45 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, September...