Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Labor launches fight for Flynn, Beers wants another go

AWU organiser Zac Beers and keen candidate for ALP for Flynn.
AWU organiser Zac Beers and keen candidate for ALP for Flynn. Paul Braven GLA050717RALLY
Tegan Annett
by

QUEENSLAND Labor has launched its fight for the Flynn electorate, asking potential candidates to lodge an Expression of Interest.

Earlier this month the party's administrative committee launched the EOI for Federal electorates of Queensland seats Flynn, Capricornia, Dawson, Dickson, Forde, Leichardt, Petrie and Bonner.

Lodging an EOI requires a $350 fee, according to an email from the party's assistant state secretary.

Expressions of interest close January 19.

Labor candidate for Flynn in 2016 Zac Beers confirmed to The Observer he has already lodged his EOI for the next federal election.

Mr Beers received 48.96 per cent of the two-party-preferred vote. He was beaten by the Liberal party's Ken O'Dowd with 51.04 per cent.

"Given our performance at the last federal election I'm hopeful I'll have the opportunity to re-contest," Mr Beers said.

Mr Beers said his main focuses were to solve Australia's energy crisis and to attract more businesses to Gladstone which he said would create more jobs.

According to the Australian Electoral Commission, the earliest date for a simultaneous House of Representatives and half-senate election would be Saturday August 4, 2018.

The latest possible date is Saturday May 18, 2019.

Related Items

Topics:  flynn ken o'dowd zac beers

Gladstone Observer
LIST: 23 businesses bucking the trend to open in Gladstone

LIST: 23 businesses bucking the trend to open in Gladstone

FROM takeaway stores to supermarket giant Aldi and fashion outlets, Gladstone has had it's fair share of new business this year.

Issues with tide a tourism turn-off: Agnes businesses

NOT HAPPY, DAN: Tony Lunn of Agnes Water/1770 Bait and Tackle, with Dan Cremer of Reef Fish and Dive 1770, say the local economy is being negatively impacted by the situation at Round Hill Creek.

Agnes Water's economy is suffering due to issues with Round Hill Ck.

OPINION: Adversity is part of life, says Power coach

ENCOURAGING: Central QLD high performance coach Brady Walmsley sees a lot of talent in the region.

Port City Power coach Brady Walmsley's fortnightly column.

Burst water main damages Tannum Sands road

GO SLOW: The Oaks Road at Tannum Sands has been damaged by a burst water main.

A go-slow zone is now in place on The Oaks Road.

Local Partners