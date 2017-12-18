Labor launches fight for Flynn, Beers wants another go

AWU organiser Zac Beers and keen candidate for ALP for Flynn.

QUEENSLAND Labor has launched its fight for the Flynn electorate, asking potential candidates to lodge an Expression of Interest.

Earlier this month the party's administrative committee launched the EOI for Federal electorates of Queensland seats Flynn, Capricornia, Dawson, Dickson, Forde, Leichardt, Petrie and Bonner.

Lodging an EOI requires a $350 fee, according to an email from the party's assistant state secretary.

Expressions of interest close January 19.

Labor candidate for Flynn in 2016 Zac Beers confirmed to The Observer he has already lodged his EOI for the next federal election.

Mr Beers received 48.96 per cent of the two-party-preferred vote. He was beaten by the Liberal party's Ken O'Dowd with 51.04 per cent.

"Given our performance at the last federal election I'm hopeful I'll have the opportunity to re-contest," Mr Beers said.

Mr Beers said his main focuses were to solve Australia's energy crisis and to attract more businesses to Gladstone which he said would create more jobs.

According to the Australian Electoral Commission, the earliest date for a simultaneous House of Representatives and half-senate election would be Saturday August 4, 2018.

The latest possible date is Saturday May 18, 2019.