Labor faces bloodbath at next State poll

THE Palaszczuk Government would be wiped out in a bloodbath if the federal election results were repeated at next year's state poll.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad would be swallowed by a rising Green tide in her South Brisbane electorate, while LNP swings up and down the coast could see just three Labor MPs left north of Caboolture.

Analysis by The Courier-Mail reveals Townsville, Thuringowa, Mundingburra, Keppel, Rockhampton, Maryborough and Mackay would fall like dominoes down the coastline, taking out Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's hopes for a third term amid anger about Adani.

Labor would battle to keep Cairns, Barron River, a handful of seats in Brisbane and lose its newly-won Gold Coast jewel Gaven, with little chance of realising plans to pick up more electorates south of Brisbane to counteract losses in the regions.

The analysis, based on swings and total votes recorded at federal polling booths, and compared to results from Queensland's 2017 election, comes as another Labor stalwart, former minister and speaker John Mickel, urged Labor to better sell its resources credentials.

"We should be pro-mining because we have got a good story to tell," he said.

"It is mining that provides the royalties that pay for the school teachers and the cops and the doctors and the nurses and that cannot be immediately replaced."

Mr Mickel said the majority of coal mined in Queensland was metallurgical coal for steelmaking, and solar could not make steel.

Former Labor speaker and minister John Mickel MP believes the party should be pro-mining.

Ms Palaszczuk has been defiant when asked if her government accepted any responsibility for the poll result, saying: "Queenslanders are smart enough to know the difference" between a federal and state election.

But as regional MPs worry an anti-Adani stance will kill them, it can be revealed Ms Trad would be the biggest scalp amid any pro-mining backlash.

LNP preferences already saved her from a Greens onslaught in 2017 but with the LNP resolving not to do the same in 2020, Ms Trad will be hard pressed to survive.

Analysis of her inner-city seat's largest polling booth at West End at the weekend shows an 11 per cent swing to the Greens candidate, who outpolled Labor incumbent Terri Butler on first preferences.

Deputy Premier and Treasurer Jackie Trad would be swallowed by a rising Green tide in her South Brisbane electorate if the Federal election results were repeated at next year’s Queensland election.

Meanwhile, massive swings towards the LNP north of Brisbane dwarfed a national swing of just 0.5 per cent and would wipe out all but a few of Labor's 12 MPs north of Caboolture.

Only Speaker Curtis Pitt, first-term Cook MP Cynthia Lui and Gladstone's Glen Butcher may survive in the north.

Seven other regional Labor MPs would face wipe-out including the seat of Mackay, held on an 8.3 per cent margin.

Even before Saturday's vote, MPs with seats close to the Adani Carmichael coal mine were feeling the heat and forced Ms Palaszczuk into an emergency meeting to vent their anger at the Government's handling of the mine.

Communities Minister Coralee O'Rourke would be wiped out if the tide of conservative votes that washed over north Queensland on Saturday was repeated at the State Election next year.

Communities Minister Coralee O'Rourke was one attendee who faces electoral oblivion amid a dramatic reversal of two-party preferred votes in booths across the two federal seats overlapping Mundingburra.

Labor MPs in the neighbouring seats of Townsville (0.4 per cent) and Thuringowa (4.1 per cent) face the same swings and a plunging primary vote.

Across the region, booths that were solidly Labor in 2017 were flipped deep into LNP hands on Saturday off preference flows from minor parties.

A drop in One Nation's primary vote in Herbert - which covers the most densely populated areas of Thuringowa - saw the LNP's primary soar and, if replicated next year, would turn Thuringowa blue.

Hopes of swapping regional losses for Gold Coast gains look shaky with Labor losing ground there at the weekend. In Brisbane, Labor would likely lose marginal Aspley after varying swings of up to 10 per cent were recorded toward the LNP in the overlapping federal electorates of Lilley and Dickson.

Housing Minister Mick de Brenni, who holds Springwood by 3.6 per cent, will face a scare after federal Labor frontbencher Jim Chalmers kept Rankin but recorded swings of up to 10 per cent against him at different booths.

Labor could hold onto Mansfield, Redlands, Ferny Grove and Redcliffe, but MPs will still be nervous.