Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Politics

Labor commits to ‘second Bruce Highway’

Domanii Cameron
by and Jessica Marszalek,Jack McKay,Domanii Cameron
21st Oct 2020 9:27 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

LABOR has announced it will build a "second Bruce Highway" as voters continue to flock to early voting booths.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the plan on Twitter this morning, ahead of official media engagements.

"If re-elected, we have a vision to build an inland highway from Charters Towers to Mungindi," she wrote.

"A second Bruce Highway would take trucks off the existing Bruce, making it safer for communities from Gympie to Townsville.
"Activating an inland freight route will also reduce travel times, support jobs and increase economic activity."

The LNP has announced its own $33 billion vision to four-lane the Bruce Highway between Cairns and Curra, near Gympie, over 15 years.
It has committed $50 million towards mapping out a detailed blueprint to progressively separate the Bruce Highway into a modern dual carriageway road along the entire length of the 1677km route.

Originally published as Labor commits to 'second Bruce Highway'

More Stories

bruce highway how to vote labor lnp politics queensland election 2020 voting voting booths

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        West Gladstone powerpole fire causes power outage

        Premium Content West Gladstone powerpole fire causes power outage

        News A POWERPOLE fire in West Gladstone last night was a reminder to residents storm season is right around the corner.

        Crews called to South Gladstone vehicle fire

        Premium Content Crews called to South Gladstone vehicle fire

        News EMERGENCY services were called at 2.20am.

        Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        Premium Content Morning Rewind: Top 5 stories you may have missed

        News The biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, October 20.

        Boyne Tannum Men’s Shed snags a winner

        Premium Content Boyne Tannum Men’s Shed snags a winner

        News HERE’S a classic case of local industry and community working together.