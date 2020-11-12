Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Nicklin MP Marty Hunt and Labor candidate Rob Skelton.
Nicklin MP Marty Hunt and Labor candidate Rob Skelton.
Politics

Labor claims victory in Nicklin by narrowest of margins

Scott Sawyer
by
11th Nov 2020 7:47 PM | Updated: 12th Nov 2020 5:25 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Labor has claimed victory in the seat of Nicklin long-coveted by the LNP, winning the seat by the slimmest of margins.

The Daily understands just 79 votes separated incumbent Marty Hunt and challenger Robert Skelton, before Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk claimed victory in the seat late Wednesday night.

The seat had been long-held by former independent MP Peter Wellington, before the LNP finally won it in 2017.

But one term later and it appeared the seat had changed hands again.

Six things we've learnt in the election so far

Ms Palaszczuk on Wednesday night welcomed the result, claiming Nicklin and Bundaberg for Labor, taking them to 52 seats.

Nicklin marked the second seat taken by Labor on the Coast, after Jason Hunt won the race to replace retiring MP Mark McArdle, ending the LNP's long reign in the seat.

"There were hard-fought local campaigns," Ms Palaszczuk said.

Five things we could see after Labor takes Coast foothold

"I know many voters in those seats would have chosen Labor for the first time and I promise to work every day to retain their trust as our economy recovers from COVID."

LNP sources told the Daily it was likely the would call for a recount, given the narrow margin, but the Labor camp was comfortable enough with the results to claim victory.

Official distribution of preference results were yet to be published on the Electoral Commission Queensland website.

letterspromo

 

 

More Stories

marty hunt nicklin queensland election 2020 robert skelton state election 2020 sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Parents discouraged from walking kids into CQ schools

        Premium Content Parents discouraged from walking kids into CQ schools

        News The announcement was made by the Catholic Diocese.

        Driver told police he’d recently used drugs

        Premium Content Driver told police he’d recently used drugs

        Crime Derek James Colley had similar offences in his history

        Woman drove eight hours on drugs with two-year-old in car

        Premium Content Woman drove eight hours on drugs with two-year-old in car

        Crime Katelin Renee Schafer slammed doors yelling at her lawyer as she exited the...

        Butcher assigned newly created portfolio in cabinet

        Premium Content Butcher assigned newly created portfolio in cabinet

        Politics The member for Gladstone has retained his ministerial position and gained a new one...