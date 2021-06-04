Labor candidate revealed for seat held by LNP

Labor has announced a one-time state election candidate will attempt to flip things around at the next federal election.

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese will jet into Brisbane today to announce two new candidates, including one in a target seat the party has unsuccessfully tried to flip for more than a decade.

Former state election candidate Rowan Holzberger will be announced as Labor's candidate for Forde, which has been held by the LNP's Bert van Manen for more than a decade.

Mr Albanese, who is in town ahead of the Labor state conference this weekend, will also announce Peter Cossar as they party's candidate for Ryan, held by first-term MP Julian Simmonds.

Federal Member for Forde Bert van Manen.

Forde was one of eight target seats Labor revealed it would focus on in Queensland, along with Leichhardt, Herbert, Flynn, Capricornia, Longman, Petrie and Brisbane, with a potential for Dickson to be added.

Mr Albanese said the two candidates would stand up for the people of their electorates.

"(Scott Morrison) is taking the regions for granted. He is taking Brisbane for granted. He's taking the inner and outer suburbs, the Gold Coast and all over this fantastic state for granted.

Labor tried to use former Premier Peter Beattie in a high-profile campaign in 2013 in a ultimately unsuccessful attempt to win it back, having last won it in 2007.

Both seats are held by the LNP with a more than 6 per cent margin.

