Zac Beers , Labor candidate for Flynn, has expressed disappointment at the lack of new announcements for Gladstone. Matt Taylor GLA301018CARE
Labor candidate not impressed following acting PM's visit

Noor Gillani
by
19th Jan 2019 5:00 AM
LABOR candidate for Flynn Zac Beers has expressed disappointment at the lack of new announcements for Gladstone following Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack's visit yesterday.

"I think it is disappointing that this is the third time a prime minister or deputy prime minister has come to Gladstone in recent months and not announced a cent for the people here,” Mr Beers said.

"The Deputy Prime Minister came to Gladstone with no new ideas and no new funding ... instead, he came here to recycle a commitment made last year.

"The people of Central Queensland aren't stupid and see through this every time.”

