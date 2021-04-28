Kyrgios shreds ‘disgusting’ Tomic insult

He's used to being called the brat of Australian tennis - but just don't compare him to Bernard Tomic.

Nick Kyrgios let loose on social media after being compared to Tomic, angry at suggestions the two are anything alike in either their on-court or off-court achievements.

Taking to his Instagram story, Kyrgios wrote: "I got compared with Bernard Tomic today and I've never felt more insulted.

"Does he have a foundation? @nkfoundation - does he have the accomplishments?

"Did he raise money for the bushfires? It's disgusting man.

"Do you research, also I ain't f***ing with anyone who does OnlyFans.

"Oh and by accomplishments (I beat the big 4)."

It's unclear who made the comparison that angered Kyrgios so much, but he wasn't prepared to entertain it for a second.

Kyrgios has long been admonished for temper tantrums and brain snaps during matches but he boosted his reputation by a big way in 2020 because of his work raising money for victims of the Australian bushfires and calling out people violating restrictions in place during the pandemic.

The 26-year-old was the brainchild of the Rally for Relief in January last year, which took place just before the Australian Open and raised funds for those who had suffered during that summer's horrifying bushfires.

Kyrgios was a chief critic of Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour, which took place midway through 2020 against all health advice and without any social distancing precautions. The exhibition tournament was eventually cancelled because of a surge in COVID-19 cases among players and staff - including Djokovic himself - while Kyrgios also blasted German Alexander Zverev for his "selfish" partying.

In his rant about being compared to Tomic, the Canberra product also found room to boast about his record against some of the world's best. He has a 2-0 head-to-head record with Djokovic, is 3-5 against Rafael Nadal and has beaten Roger Federer once in seven meetings.

Kyrgios sat out of tennis last year and chose not to return to the ATP Tour when it restarted, only making his comeback in Australia this year, playing two tournaments - including a third round appearance at Melbourne Park in his home grand slam.

Tomic's career has fallen off a cliff in recent years. Once ranked inside the top 20, the 28-year-old has drifted into the tennis wilderness and is now plying his trade on the lower-tier Challenger circuit.

Although he surprised many by qualifying for the Australian Open, he is yet to win consecutive matches since.

Tomic made more headlines for his love life over the summer, as it was revealed he was dating OnlyFans star Vanessa Sierra. He appeared in one of her promotional posts for the subscription-based website, while she attracted criticism - including from Kyrgios, who accused her of having "no perspective" - when she complained about conditions in hotel quarantine with the tennis star.

