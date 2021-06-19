Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Move aside Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather. This is the exhibition bout we really want to see.
Move aside Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather. This is the exhibition bout we really want to see.
Boxing

Kyrgios in downright weird boxing proposal

by Staff writers
19th Jun 2021 11:26 AM

Move aside Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather. This is the exhibition bout we really want to see.

In a late night tweet, Nick Kyrgios on Friday hatched the idea for him to step in the ring.

"Idea.... kyrgios vs which tennis player.... boxing match? Let's go," he wrote.

Any takers?

Well, he has at least has one offer.

Watch Tennis Live with beIN SPORTS on Kayo. Live Coverage of ATP + WTA Tour Tournaments including Every Finals Match. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now >

"I'm down for a dance," replied controversial American tennis star Tennys Sandgren.

While there's no suggestion the two could actually get it on, there's little doubt it would make for entertaining viewing.

Both are among the sport's most controversial stars, while boxing's line between sport and entertainment is being increasingly blurred, as proven by Paul earlier this month.

The YouTuber fought one of the greatest pound-for-pound fighters of all time in Mayweather - so why can't Kyrgios and Sandgren be next?

Watch this space...

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Kyrgios in downright weird boxing proposal

boxing nick kyrgios

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young man busted with weed stash in car

        Premium Content Young man busted with weed stash in car

        News A court has heard how cops found one young man’s marijuana after he was pulled up in Gladstone.

        Hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair Gladstone bridge

        Premium Content Hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair Gladstone bridge

        News Councillor raises marina bridge concerns: “When a vehicle goes over the bridge, it...

        CQ-born BMX rider’s historic Olympic selection

        Premium Content CQ-born BMX rider’s historic Olympic selection

        News After suffering a number of injuries and a brief loss of hope, a Gladstone athlete...

        Named: Best players from Calliope polo tournament

        Premium Content Named: Best players from Calliope polo tournament

        Sport The annual polocrosse event attracted players from Roma to Townsville to the Gold...