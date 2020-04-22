Kylie surfaces completely unrecognisable

Kylie Jenner is seen making a visit to BFF Stassie Karanikolaou. Picture: CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner is seen making a visit to BFF Stassie Karanikolaou. Picture: CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID

A makeup-free Kylie Jenner has broken quarantine to pay a visit to her pal Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou in Beverly Hills, dressed in a set of exorbitantly expensive tie-dye tracksuit and no shoes.

The 22-year-old beauty billionaire, who was almost unrecognisable without her usual full face of glam, suited up in a pastel Amiri sweatshirt ($A1191) and matching trackpants ($A1255) and pulled her hair back in a casual messy bun for the outing on Sunday.

The reality TV star was dressed very casually.

She was clutching a bag of potato chips and flanked by a member of her security team.

Though it's rare for Jenner to go barefaced in public, the star seems to be going for a more natural look while stuck at home during the coronavirus crisis.

She was without her usual face of makeup and hair extensions.

In lieu of her usual waist-length extensions, for instance, she's been showing off her natural hair on social media lately.

"This is such a good time to take your hair out and your nails out, no lashes," Jenner told Karanikolaou during a recent Instagram Live chat.

This article originally appeared in the NY Post and was reproduced with permission.