Kyle slammed over ‘disgusting’ video on Virgin Mary

by David Campbell and Lillian Saleh
20th Sep 2019 1:10 PM
Christians and Muslims around the world have united to condemn Kyle Sandilands over an inflammatory video posted online where he describes the Virgin Mary as a liar who simply got knocked up 'behind a camel shed'.

The KIIS FM shock jock was featured alongside co-star Jackie-O Henderson in the video posted to the station's social media accounts on Thursday.

Listeners were quick to slam Sandilands and the video, eventually forcing KIIS FM to remove the footage.

Kyle Sandilands has come under fire over the video which questions religious beliefs. Picture: KIIS FM
"I thought Mary was his (Jesus Christ's) girlfriend but apparently it was the mother," Sandilands said in the video.

"And the mother lied obviously and told everyone 'Nah I got pregnant by a magical ghost'. Bullsh*t.

"Someone chock-a-blocked her behind the camel shed.

"You might believe everything that's written down 2000 years ago to be absolutely accurate and good on you, you're dumb. Dumb as dog sh*t."

The Virgin Mary is a pivotal figure in Chrsitian and Muslim beliefs.
A separate and unrelated video later posted by KIIS FM was also removed after angry listeners began publishing their criticism on any posts they could find.

Fury at Sandilands' comments reached as far as Lebanon where Sydney man Charlie Bakhos posted a response that quickly went viral.

The video, posted about 9:30pm AEST, attracted more than 16,000 views in just 12 hours as Bakhos issued a call to arms.

Bakhos is the administrator of the Christian Lives Matter Facebook page.

"This is a message to Kyle Sandilands from Lebanon. I'm sitting here at the top of Our Lady of Harissa," Bakhos said.

 

"You offended Christians, Muslims, people of faith. You called the mother of our Lord Jesus Christ names, you accused her of sex, you said some disgusting things.

"Your words are just words and what you don't understand is there are a lot of fence-sitting Christians out there and you've angered them and pushed them off the fence towards getting closer to Christ.

"We will bring the prayer to you, prayer groups and thousands upon thousands to your doorstep, to your studio, until you repent and change your ways."

Bakhos ended his response by calling on people to phone the KIIS FM studios during Sandilands' Friday show to voice their anger.

KIIS FM has been contacted for comment.

Charlie Bakhos posted a response to Sandilands.
