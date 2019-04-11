Olympic golden boy’s warning to Tokyo rivals

Kyle Chalmers has set his sights on a rare 100m-200m freestyle double in Tokyo. Picture: Getty

Olympic 100m freestyle champion Kyle Chalmers has his eyes set on the rare 100m-200m double at the Tokyo Olympics after backing up his 100m national medal with a win in the 200m at SA Aquatic and Leisure Centre on Wednesday night.

Chalmers, 20, edged out Elijah Winnington and Clyde Lewis after taking the lead around the halfway mark of the race.

It tested Chalmers.

The last man to claim the 100m-200m double was Dutchman Pieter van den Hoogenband, who completed the feat in 2000 and 2004, but it is considered more difficult now after changes to the Olympic swimming schedule.

But Chalmers, having road tested the schedule at his home pool, will take it to the world championship before deciding if it is achievable to chase the double in Tokyo without harming his prospects in his premiers event, the 100m.

"Tonight it was all heart to get over the line," Chalmers said. "As the meet progresses my body is probably not quite ready to do such a long meet; I'm obviously still in hard training.

"That (chasing the double in Tokyo) is definitely the plan.

"Worlds this year I'll definitely give it a go.

"Obviously there's quite a number of relays as well that I have to fit into my schedule as well.

"But worlds this year will kind of be a test to see how it is.

Chalmers is in ominous form. Picture: AAP

"Hopefully I can qualify in both of the events first, obviously and I guess I'll assess things leading into Tokyo but obviously the main focus is still the 100.

"But it is nice being able to do a good 200 as well; I think it definitely helps the 100."

In other events, Commonwealth record holder Cate Campbell took out the women's 50m freestyle ahead of Shayna Jack and sister Bronte despite a slow start.

She was comfortable with her time and her progress as she is playing the long game ahead of the world championships and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"The 50 is a bit of a lottery," Campbell said. "You just kind of have to spin the wheel and see what comes out the other side.

Cate Campbell is all smiles after taking out the 50m freestyle. Picture: Getty

"But I was pushed all the way and was really pleased to come out on top.

"I'm always the slowest off the blocks but you noticed I was first to the wall.

"I'm very tall so it takes a little bit longer for me to get off the blocks than most people."

And Mitch Larkin knocked 10 seconds of his heat time to take out the 400m individual medley, his third national medal for the meet and 17th overall.