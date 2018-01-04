Kelvin's Krusade a sizzling success

LOCAL mother Janie Sharpe has expressed her thanks to the "amazing" Gladstone community, who dug deep on Saturday during Kelvin's Krusade sausage sizzle.

Having raised just over $2000 during the fundraiser, it was one particular donation that left the family heartwarmed.

"One lady came up and put an envelope in the donation box, and when (husband) Graeme opened it there was $300 inside," Ms Sharpe said.

"When we went to find her to say thank you we couldn't find her.

"We would like to thank that person who generously donated that money."

The sausage sizzle went off without a major hitch, with approximately 800 sausages sold during the day.

As reported last week in The Observer, the fundraiser was held to benefit Janie's son Kelvin, who will go to Melbourne in February for stem-cell treatment for cerebral palsy and dystonia.

Janie said Kelvin, as well as her two other sons Campbell and Mackenzie, enjoyed the day.

"The boys loved it and thought it was awesome being there," she said.

"Everytime we went down there during the day there was a real feel-good factor with everyone upbeat and buzzing.

"All my friends were telling people there why we were doing it and we also had a copy of the paper for people to read through.

"Everytime we drive past now, Kelvin says "mmm, more'!"

For those who missed out on the opportunity to get involved, another sausage sizzle will be held at Bunnings on January 14.