Kroombit Tops yields new species

LOOKS CAN BE DECEIVING: Dolomedes briangreenei - a newly described spider species - may look harmless but it has tadpoles quaking in their boots.

LOOKS CAN BE DECEIVING: Dolomedes briangreenei - a newly described spider species - may look harmless but it has tadpoles quaking in their boots. Queensland Museum

THEY float on the water's surface, a different kind of web, feeling for vibrations. When a fish or tadpole swims by, they attack, entombing the creature in their legs.

A type of water spider, Dolomedes briangreenei, is a newly described species, identified by arachnologist Dr Robert Raven, from the Queensland Museum.

The specimens he used for ID came from Kroombit Tops National Park and were collected in the 1990s.

That may sound like a while ago but Dr Raven is a busy man.

He's recently described 23 news species of Australian spider, including D. briangreenei, and says there's plenty more to go.

"There's at least 10,000 (spider species in Australia) altogether," he said.

"We've got 4000 described, the Queensland Museum has described 1200 alone."

Dr Roberts named the Kroombit Tops spider in honour of world renowned physicist Professor Brian Greene.

Professor Greene made a discovery about the effects of gravitational waves in the universe through looking at the way water spiders hunt their prey using waves and associated vibrations.

"These are pretty spectacular animals," Dr Raven said of D. briangreenei, I was up at Kroombit Tops last year and the year before, it's cold up there."

"These spiders can handle lots of weather."