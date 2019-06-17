Kroombit to look tops after upgrades

THE region's hidden gem is set for a $736,000 makeover with more than half of those funds to be allocated in the upcoming financial year.

Kroombit Tops National Park will receive $390,000 in 2019/20 to improve visitor facilities in order to meet future levels of visitation.

GAPDL CEO Darryl Branthwaite said current visitation numbers were "around the 25,000 per annum” mark.

Kroombit Tops National Park Joby Finlay

"This will help manage those numbers and more who visit the national park,” he said.

"This money will assist in the installation of toilets at Griffin Creek camping area and also develop The Wall camping area into a day use area, with toilets and a track access to the bomber site.

"The project from what I understand will be two environmental toilets, a new track and new day use area plus we are hoping for a new walking track to the seasonal falls.

"This is long overdue but very welcomed as Kroombit Tops National Park has needed these facilities and upgrades for a while.”