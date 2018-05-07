Kris claims second HookUp win

SWEET RIDE: Kris Gilmore with his new jet ski won at HookUp.

SWEET RIDE: Kris Gilmore with his new jet ski won at HookUp. Mike Richards GLA050618HOOK

HOOKUP history has repeated itself for Kris Gilmore.

The 24-year-old first won a HookUp prize as a 13-year-old in 2008, taking home a 3m Quintrex tinnie with a 15hp Mercury outboard.

It was deju vu for him on Saturday night when his name was announced as the winner of a Yamaha jet ski.

He said he still had fond memories of his first prize win at HookUp.

WINNER: Past Observer Boyne Tannum HookUp junior boat winner Kris Gilmore.

"She was a little beast, but we traded it in for a slightly larger tinnie about a month later and that one has had plenty of use and I've still got it today,” he said.

"I reckon the jet ski will go right next to it in the backyard.”

Kris with the Hook, Line and Sinker boys and Rebecca Long from HookUp. Mike Richards GLA050618HOOK

Mr Gilmore was joking with his mates about winning the jet ski prior to the draw.

"Only minutes before they were announcing the jet ski we were sitting there saying 'we'd never really have a use for a jet ski' and then jokingly said I was going to win it,” he said.

"I had no clue it was going to come true.

"When they called my name they said it's a local boy from Tannum and I somehow got it in my head that it was me.

"I started laughing thinking it will be someone we know, they called my name and everyone was a bit gobsmacked.

"It didn't really hit home that I'd won it until (yesterday) morning when I hooked it up to the trailer.”

Kris comes to claim his prize at HookUp 2018. Mike Richards GLA050618HOOK

Mr Gilmore took the Yamaha VX Deluxe jet ski, valued at $15,000, for a spin on the Boyne River yesterday morning and was instantly in awe of its power.

"She's a bit of fun to ride that's for sure - it's very acceleration heavy,” he said.

"I reckon I'll be keeping it for a while.”

Mr Gilmore has been fishing for as long as he can remember and is eyeing off a permanent career on the water.

"I think my first fish was a gummy shark in the Northern Territory,” he said.

"I've been fishing all my life and I actually went to university to do a marine science degree so I think I've got a natural affinity to the water.

"I finished that in 2015 and at the moment I'm working at Poolwerx in town until the Navy calls my number, that's my next mission.”