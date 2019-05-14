Kostya Tszyu: Jeff Horn’s time is up

Tim Tszyu will fight for the Australian super welterweight title against Joel Camilleri in Sydney on Wednesday. Picture: Justin Lloyd.

BOXING legend Kostya Tszyu says son Tim is equipped with all the tools except experience to follow his footsteps to success and defeat Jeff Horn next year.

Tim Tszyu fights for the Australian super welterweight title against Joel Camilleri on Wednesday at Sydney's Star Casino - a title his famous dad never captured despite being regarded as the greatest light welterweight of the previous decade.

A future fight against Horn is already being planned for next year.

This will be Tszyu's first headline fight on Main Event pay-per-view, and there is enormous expectation on the undefeated 24-year-old.

"I don't think he will have any problems, I think he has learned how to control the pressure," Kostya said from his home in Russia.

"From what I've seen, this will not affect him.

"He knows not to put too much pressure on his own shoulders.

"It's step by step, Jeff is more experienced in terms of fighting against the big names.

"Tim doesn't have experience yet, but step by step and that fight will eventually happen, he has a few fights ahead and then he will definitely be ready."

Tim has only had 12 professional fights (12 wins, 10 knockouts) and a limited amateur career.

"By the time I turned professional I'd had more than 200 amateur fights, so the big difference between myself and Tim is experience," Kostya said.

"I was a three-time European champion, been a world champion and went around the world, I knew how to fight against different fighters, different styles, and this is what Tim must learn."

Kostya cannot attend Wednesday's bout due to his hectic business schedule in Moscow, but believes it will be a huge test for his boy.

Kostya Tszyu with son Tim, then 14, in 2010. Picture: Angelo Soulas.

"Camilleri is a good fighter, he is awkward and a big puncher," Kostya said.

"Tim is not going to walk through this fight, it will be tough work.

"Even though Tim doesn't have experience, he was with me early in his life so he knows what to expect in boxing, what to expect from the fights, what to expect from the media, he has seen all that from a young age.

"Now, he needs to experience it all himself."

Camilleri (15-5-1, 8KO), the Australian champion, has not been defeated in five years.

At the end of the day this is my belt, I am the champ and he has to take it off me," Camilleri said.

The undercard will feature former Queensland rugby league hardman Justin Hodges in his second professional bout against Kiwi Troy McMahon, former UFC star Ross Pearson making his boxing debut against Salar King, and undefeated cruiserweight Jai Opetaia (16-0, 13KO) fighting Ghana's Abraham Tabul (16-1-1, 13KO) for the WBA Oceania title.

