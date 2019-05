Gladstone Valleys-Roosters play Gladstone Wallabys in the Bundaberg Gladstone Intercity Womens Competition at Marley Brown Oval on 13 April 2019. PICTURED: Zeah Lane

Gladstone Valleys-Roosters play Gladstone Wallabys in the Bundaberg Gladstone Intercity Womens Competition at Marley Brown Oval on 13 April 2019. PICTURED: Zeah Lane Matt Taylor GLA130419GWRL

IT'S A BIG WEEKEND of sport and The Observer editor Nick Kossatch glides over a few sports events and achievements that have happened and are to happen without giving everything away.

Kossy's Corner - Friday say: Gladstone Observer Sports Editor talks a bit a bit sport

Have a listen and don't forget to please buy your subscription to get unlimited access. Click here. SUBSCRIPTION