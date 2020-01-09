Kori Ramsden has successful champs and Sam Lowry matchwinner

Sam Lowry makes runs for Queensland against Victoria in Australian Country Cricket Championships round two at Rockville Oval, Friday, January 3, 2020. Picture: Kevin Farmer

CRICKET: Gladstone's Sam Lowry's stellar form continued at the Australian Cricket Country Championship in Toowoomba.

Lowry made a superb 84 in Queensland's thrilling three-wicket win against New South Wales.

Queensland were set a target of 238 and reached the target with just two balls left.

It means Queensland need to beat Western Australia in Friday's 9.30am one-day game to qualify for Saturday's grand final.

Meanwhile, even though the Central Queensland Infernos did not win a game, there was much growth within the team.

In particular that of BITS all-rounder and opening batsman Kori Ramsden.

Following a five-wicket loss to Bears at the Queensland Under-15 Male State Championship on the Sunshine Coast that finished yesterday, Ramsden more than held his own.

He scored 43 runs in the first game against Metro South West to be the game's second-highest scorer despite a six-wicket loss.

Ramsden missed out against Western Swelter in game two which was a run-fest otherwise.

Batting second and chasing 271 runs, Infernos recovered from 3-4 to be in with a chance after Joshua Welsh and Zane Newton put on a partnership of 188.

However the CQ team fell short by just 34 runs.

Ramsden got among the runs again in the next match with an unbeaten 46 in a T20 format against Gold Coast.

GC chased down the target of 121 with 21 balls to spare.

Ramsden finished the championship with 101 runs at an average of 33.66.

He was also handy with the ball and had the best figures of 1-23 off 10 overs in the first game.



EARLIER: The Glen captain Sam Lowry's unbeaten 22 runs guided Queensland to a seven-wicket win against South Australia at the Toyota Australian Cricket Country Championship in Toowoomba on Wednesday.

SA batted first and were bowled out for 169 in just 43.3 overs.

The Queenslanders cruised to the target with almost 16 overs to spare as Lowry and Christopher Stanger (23no) put on an unbeaten 44 runs.

The win was Queensland's fifth and they are well and truly in the finals mix with games against New South Wales (10am on Thursday) and Western Australia (10am on Friday) left before the grand final on Saturday.

Teams that are ranked first and second will qualify for the decider.

Meanwhile Kori Ramsden scored an unbeaten 46 to help Central Queensland Infernos reach 6-121 in the third round of the Under-15 Male State Championship on the Sunshine Coast against Gold Coast.

Unfortunately for the Inferno side, the GC team chased down the target with seven wickets left in the shed.

CQ Infernos meet Bears on Thursday at 9am in a game that will determine the final positions of the non-grand final qualified teams.

EARLIER: Gladstone's Sam Lowry continued his superb form with the bat.

The The Glen captain scored 90 runs in Queensland's 68-run win against the ACT at the Toyota Australian Cricket Country Championship in Toowoomba on Monday.

Queensland scored 7-256 off the allotted 50 overs and bowled ACT out for 188.

Lowry's 90 came off 137 balls with six fours.

Team-mate Chris Gillam struck a lusty 69 from 93 balls.

It was much tougher going in Tuesday's one-day game against Victoria which posted a tough total of 7-271.

The Vics then went to work with the ball to have Queensland battling at 4-125 after 19 overs and the Maroons were never ever in the hunt.

Queensland were 10-228 with Lowry's fellow Central Queenslander Joe McGahan playing a late-order cameo to top score for Queensland with 48 that included four sixes and a four.

Lowry made 21 runs.

He has put together scores of 31no, 25, 48, 1, 28no, 90 and 21 in a Queensland side that has lost just two games, a T20 and 50-over encounters against Victoria.

Queensland take on South Australia on Wednesday at 10am in another one-day game.

Meanwhile BITS all-rounder Kori Ramsden did all he could with bat and ball for Central Infernos in game one of the Queensland U15 Male State Championship at Maroochydore against Metro South West on Monday.

Despite the six-wicket loss, Ramsden opened the batting to top score with 43 runs in the Infernos' 10-178.

He then bowled a tight 10-over spell with 1-23.

Unfortunately Ramsden made a duck on Tuesday against Western Swelter (5-271) in another loss.

Infernos fought hard after slumping to 3-4.

However Joshua Welsh, with 89, and Zane Newton (79) put on a magnificent partnership of 188 to give Central Infernos a glimmer, but the Infernos were 34-runs short to finish on 8-237.

Infernos play Gold Coast on Wednesday at 9.30am.

EARLIER: Sam Lowry and fellow Central Queenslander Joe McGahan put on a match-winning 43-run partnership against Western Australia at the Toyota Australian Country Cricket Championship in Toowoomba on Sunday.

The Glen captain Lowry again hit the winning runs to be undefeated on 28 with McGahan on 24 as Queensland chased down WA's 2-177.

On Saturday, Lowry's 48 runs proved pivotal in Queensland's two-run win against South Australia.

Lowry struck three fours and a six in 40 balls as Queensland scored 5-154 in the T20 game.

Queensland then chased down New South Wales' 8-104 although Lowry missed out scoring just one run.

Lowry did have a hand in two wickets when he caught out Aaron Wivell (21 runs) and ran out Alec Baldwin for 11.

Queensland take on the ACT in a 50-over game on Monday at 10am.

EARLIER: The Glen's Sam Lowry and his Queensland side have made the perfect start at the Toyota Australian Country Cricket Championship in Toowoomba on Friday.

In game one of the T20 format, vice-captain Lowry and Chris Gillam (77runs off 49 balls) combined for a partnership of 63 runs to steer the Maroons to a six-wicket win chasing the ACT's 6-158.

Lowry, who finished with a classy 31 off 30 balls played the perfect foil role with Gillam and Christopher Stanger.

Lowry completed the game with his second six as Queensland finished on 4-163.

Stanger smashed an unbeaten 46 with five sixes and two fours and he also took 3-30.

Queensland batted first in the second T20 match against Victoria and made a modest 10-128 with Lowry making 25 off 25 balls - second top score for his team to Samuel Neale's 29.

It was a total that was about 10 to 15 runs too short because the Vics reached the total with just three balls to spare.

Queensland aim to return to the winner's list with T20 games on Saturday against New South Wales and South Australia at 9am and 2.30pm.